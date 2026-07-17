America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” - Abraham Lincoln

Past time to act like it.

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
2h

I agree and I did not waste one second of my time on the aggrieved bobblehead troll.

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