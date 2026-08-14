America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
1d

Beautifully, heart achingly written. I think most of my family was able to escape the Holocaust and come to America to start a new life. This begs the question…when is it time to leave? How did they know? G-D bless the souls that did not escape. May their memories forever be a blessing.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1d

Thanks for sharing this Steve. 🖖

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