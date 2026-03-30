America, America

America, America

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JBR's avatar
JBR
1h

Every day he attacks democrats and disregards the law and promotes anti American values like impeding the right to vote and harasding citizens, he is violating his oath. Like swearing to tell the truth and then committing perjury. Apart from democracy being disregarded he his intentionally violating his oath of office. How can there be no repercussions. Like a bank president stealing from his bank. The problem is not autocracy. Its lying stealing cheating and causing death destruction and financial harm.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
30m

Saturday was a wonderful day here in my town…full of hope and determination. I realized something, too…that the collection of folks from all age groups and walks of life who stood shoulder to shoulder with each other were, well…ordinary folks. I realized, too, that because I live in a ‘red’ state, that if I had seen any number of them at a grocery store, that I would have assumed they were Trump supporters by the way they ‘look’. Silly. Absurd. But when you live in a state that is top-heavy with Republicans you develop a sort of protective attitude. You don’t want to speak out. You whisper your opposition when you are sitting at a cafe or restaurant for fear of being overheard. I heard another woman say just that.

The bustling, crowded, ebullient protest on Saturday made me realize that you cannot identify pro-democracy folks by the way they wear their hair, or clothes, or whether they are old or young. So…I realized that I should speak up and out from now on because there are lots of us who need to know that we are not alone. We are not living in a MAGA universe. Such thinking is the language of fear.

Wear the t-shirt…and SMILE…at EVERYONE. You never know who is waiting to be reassured that they, too, are not alone.

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