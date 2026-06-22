America, America

America, America

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
4h

Beautiful

Thank you

In tears

Excerpt;

,,,”Y’all, hope is all we have, because hope is the essential spark that lights the fire of change, but hope is a choice.”

Michelle Obama

💙🇺🇸💙

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
2h

They are the grace and dignity that America should be. We need to live toward that vision. We need our better angels to prevail. Thanks for sharing this beautiful story.

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