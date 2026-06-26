America, America

America, America

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Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
16h

A violent gang runs THIS country.

It doesn't care about people here, let alone people in other countries. This regime is taking away our food assistance, health care, child care, the right to vote, and the right to have any protections from its lawless actions.

The felon talked about sh!thole, corrupt countries -- he's created one here. It has been his only success.

This has incredibly had full participation of a third of the population. Hmm. That group thought it had grievances before. Just wait.

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Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
16h

"May we one day live in a country not run by sociopathic leaders" -- and may we one day live in a country whose citizens, despite their grievances, recognize sociopathy (and racism, disregard for the Constitution, and hatred of democracy) when they see it.

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