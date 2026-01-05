America, America

Here is some of what Cory Booker had to say yesterday:

“The Constitution is unambiguous: Congress has the power and responsibility to authorize the use of military force and declare war. Congress has a duty of oversight. Congress must serve as a check, not a rubber stamp, to the President. . . . We face an authoritarian-minded president who acts with dangerous, growing impunity. He has shown a willingness to defy court orders, violate the law, ignore congressional intent, and shred basic norms of decency and democracy. This pattern will continue unless the Article I branch of government, especially Republican congressional leadership, finds the courage to act. . . . What happened today [in Venezuela] is wrong. Congressional Republicans would say so immediately if a Democratic president had done the same. Their silence is surrender. And in that surrender lie the seeds of our democratic unraveling.”

We saw the “mortal storm” coming. We hid under the blankets, hoping it would pass. It won’t. My fury has no bounds…for the administration, for congress, for, as you so rightly state, unlike Kamala Harris voters, for the people who voted this guy in thinking he would lower the price of eggs. I hope those voters like their omelets made with greed, avarice, and corruption, with a side order of cryptocurrency fried in crude oil. I feel a cup of lowered currency and a dollop of desperation coming, even though I didn’t order those either. Gawd, where is this taking us????

