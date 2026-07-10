America, America

America, America

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
8h

Steven, I take the liberty of calling you by your first name because we are twinned by our deep concern for our country. I’m not sure of your age, but I will be 88 next month and have been brought low with the certainty that I can’t celebrate my longevity.

Because time is short, I am grateful you tagged Republicans “anti-American cowards.” I think we must reinforce that description.

Instead of talking about Speaker of the House, we should rename him “Cowardly Speaker of the House.” And add that description to every Republican member of Congress.

Perhaps if they hear it enough, they may feel shame. But while we’re waiting for that miracle, you and other journalists, and the esteemed DOJ employees must continue to report and highlight the evils of this administration.

Although they are zeroing in on the nomination of Todd Blanche, their cautionary letter could serve for every member of this criminal crew.

Their words: “No matter how cognitively impaired and reckless the convicted felon becomes, he will never become less cruel, cheap or hostile to justice and the rule of law” perfectly describes Trump as well as Blanche.

Add “dangerous” to the trio of adjectives, and these members of the DOJ have perfectly described our sitting/sleeping/criminal president.

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Vickie Berry's avatar
Vickie Berry
7h

I like this news. A huge thank you to the judges and former DOJ employees for speaking up. Republicans need to grow a pair and seriously consider whether they love this country.

Jon Stewart’s latest podcast episode on YouTube is a worthy watch. Guests were Jack Smith and the former FBI Director.

Thanks for the updates. Let’s keep rising up!

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