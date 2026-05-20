America, America

America, America

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Dawn Kucera's avatar
Dawn Kucera
6h

All of this Trump crime crap is infuriating, exhausting, overwhelming. And beyond voting, there is a little that anyone individual can do to stop it. I just give thanks to all of the individuals, organizations, and lawyers and law firms that have the energy and persistence to keep fighting these battles.

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Laurel Rutz's avatar
Laurel Rutz
6hEdited

Thank you for helping your readers understand the reality of Felon47’s ever- increasing vengeful corruption, and completely unlawful appropriation of American tax dollars, Steven.

It is very important for every American to have their eyes wide-open, and communicate to their elected representatives loudly! We are the ONLY ONES who are coming to save our country!

It was gratifying to read in The Parnas Perspective this morning that two members of the Capital Police filed a lawsuit today contesting the legality of both the premise of the IRS lawsuit that Felon47 can’t sue himself, and the fact that the 14th Amendment precludes giving money to state or federal insurrectionists.They also bring up the continuing personal danger to Capital Police, and the observation that Felon47 is paying in advance for these rogues to be ready to obstruct legal proceedings in the future!

Can we take comfort that Felon47 and his sycophantic minions can be outwitted because they are stupid criminals? Think about the movie depiction of the “Home Alone” “Sticky Bandits” and SMILE!

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