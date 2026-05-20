Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie lost last night to Trump-endorsed candidate Ed Gallrein in the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, but he’s not done. (Photo by Jon Chery via Getty Images)

It’s long been clear that the story of Donald Trump is less a political story than a crime story. Tuesday was one of those days that made that appallingly clear, even as the veneer of politics played out. Here are three snapshots.

Donald Trump may be reveling in his success at convincing his obedient extremist base in Kentucky to reject Rep. Thomas Massie in yesterday’s primary—the most expensive House primary in U.S. history totaling some $33 million. But Massie, a fierce advocate demanding the rich and powerful involved with Jeffrey Epstein be held accountable for their crimes, made clear last night that he’s not done.

In his energetic concession speech, he said:

Today is the six month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture and that was just six months. I’ve got seven months left in Congress.

The Epstein case is not going away, no matter how hard Trump and his enablers pretend there’s no there there.

Speaking of trying to make crimes disappear, Trump’s criminal defense attorney—oh, yeah, Todd Blanche is also the acting U.S. Attorney General—signed his name yesterday to a one-page flashing red light intended to immunize his criminal client and his criminal children “FOREVER.” This amendment to the $1.8 billion slush fund taken from our tax dollars and without any congressional approval makes clear that these self-serving gangsters have plenty to hide from the Internal Revenue Service:

‘The United States RELEASES, WAIVES, ACQUITS, and FOREVER DISCHARGES’ Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization, ‘and is hereby FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED from prosecuting or pursuing, any and all claims’ that ‘have been or could have been asserted’ by the IRS.

Clearly, it’s not enough that the Supreme Court granted the epically corrupt and criminal Trump immunity for official acts. Incisive legal analyst Joyce White Vance called this likely illegal maneuver “a pardon on steroids” and “a virtual get-out-of-jail-free card.”

She also wisely noted that it suggests serious criminal activity that is beyond all that we already know. “The optics of this are so bad that it’s hard to believe Trump would expose himself to their consequences unless he really needed this deal,” Vance wrote in her Civil Discourse newsletter.

Lastly, the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment offers the clearest rebuke to Trump’s utterly corrupt slush fund, the so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” intended to hand out millions to Jan. 6 insurrectionists and others that Trump decides should be compensated for their wrongful treatment by the Justice Department. (Yes, they pretend that a five-member committee appointed by the attorney general will be making those decisions, not Trump.)

Adopted in 1866, in the wake of the Civil War, the amendment notes that:

…neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States…all such debts, obligations, and claims shall be held illegal and void.

More than five years after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, involving thousands of insurrectionists and other rioters who were subsequently prosecuted, the lead insurrectionist Trump is continuing to rewrite that history as a patriotic act and the convicted participants as victims, not criminals. But let’s not doubt that—beyond whatever portion of these taxpayer monies he plans to stuff in his own pockets—this payout is intended to secure a band of thugs ready to do his bidding again.

Rep. Jamie Raskin was one of 93 House representatives named in a new amicus brief, Trump v. IRS, that seeks to stop this fund, rejecting the legitimacy of a $10 billion lawsuit or a so-called settlement of a bogus case in which Trump was both plaintiff and defendant. Raskin called the fund “nothing but a racket,” as well as “pure fraud and highway robbery” enabling Trump to hand out taxpayer dollars to “his private militia of insurrectionists, rioter and white supremacists, including those who brutally beat police officers on January 6, 2021.”

The crime stories continue. The need for accountability has never been more clear.

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