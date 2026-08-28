America, America

America, America

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
6h

In this world where you can choose who to be, be Dolly.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
5h

If, under the canopy of our best values, we could wed Dolly's grit, heart and defiance with Mark Carney's grit, courage and defiance, we could birth a new nation that serves us a hell of a lot better.

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