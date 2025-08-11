America, America

America, America

Jill Stoner
16h

And now those 17 agencies seem to be fully on the side of Trump and Putin. It's no longer a rogue President; it's a betrayal the magnitude of which we did not imagine, just six years ago. True, many of us are outraged. But the outrage is muffled, when it needs to be deafening.

16hEdited

Kompromat. Hmmm. As Heather Cox Richardson offered in one of her newsletters this week, perhaps Putin has proof of Trump's actual involvement with Epstein's girls. If the Russians were able to hack Hillary's emails, what makes us think that they haven't hacked the Epstein files, or any of the surveillance cameras throughout Epstein's many residences? We know that world leaders work up detailed profiles of other leaders so that they know what they are dealing with in any negotiation or meeting. It's likely the US intel community has such a profile on Putin but Trump can't read and Tulsi wouldn't dare give him bad news. I'm not a conspiracy freak, but I don't think it's a stretch to conclude Putin definitely has kompromat and that Trump is terrified of it getting out. And as for any "peace" deal regarding Ukraine, it is only right and proper that Zelensky says to those two evil autocrats: go fuck yourselves.

