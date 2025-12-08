America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
13h

And thus, more desperate and dangerous.

“All cruelty stems from weakness.” - Seneca

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
13h

Always look forward to your work.

And this essay nearly says it all.

You are correct.

We need encouragement and must share encouragement to stay bold and keep the pressure on.

We must not view his weakening reactions as a signal that we can relax.

Excerpt:

“Many among us may have feared that a Trump dictatorship is unstoppable, but Trump’s accelerating weakness is a clear sign that this regime will not last.

“And the more Republicans smell failure and refuse to go down with this increasingly unpopular president, the more they will find strength in numbers and refuse to silently tolerate his every foolish action.”

We are together

💙🇺🇸💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture