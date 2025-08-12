America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

Melanie G
Where is SCOTUS and Congress? This appears to be the end of the US.

Homi Hormasji
Thank you for this, Steven, your anger is palpable.

Trump's actions in Los Angeles and now in DC are just a precursor to placing troops in cities around the country so that he can declare martial law and call off elections. I mean, does anyone really think that this malevolent thug is going to risk losing power in fair elections?

We are no longer a nation governed by law. Let's give up the pretense that the Supreme Court is committed to upholding the Constitution.

It is time for united action. We need to rid ourselves of this cancer on the soul of the nation. It is time for massive, ongoing protests and general strikes.

But where is the united front of leaders whom we need to spearhead the charge? Statements of moral outrage on the part of well-meaning individuals - be they mayors, governors or members of congress - are just words in the wind.

