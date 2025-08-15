America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4h

What Tom said:

“To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture.” - Thomas Paine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
3h

Thank you, Steven, for a bit of hope this morning in these dismal times in the USA for a democracy believer. IT IS NOW ALL IN THE HANDS OF ‘WE THE PEOPLE’. 🤞🙏🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture