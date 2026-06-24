America, America

America, America

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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
12h

Thanks Steven: So many disasters, so much to follow. This man Mr. Trump has the ability to take a stately mansion and turn it into a skid road hovel. The mess he made of the White House, the lawn, the east wing the reflecting pool teaming with algae giving off the shade of the Iranian green flag along with the odor of rotting flesh and dead ducks. Don't give this fellow a steel anvil , he may break it. The man reads very little and thinks very little. May the 131 days speed up.

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MJ's avatar
MJ
12h

Both President John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died July 4, 1826.

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