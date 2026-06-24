What a mess. Top photos: Chip Somodevilla and Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images. Bottom photos: YouTube screenshot and Eric Lee and Win McNamee via Getty Images.

He’s demolished the East Wing. He’s destroyed the grass on the White House grounds so cage fighters could beat each other up. He’s demanded a tarp to hide his humiliation over the removal of his name on the Kennedy Center. He’s arresting pretend “vandals” to evade responsibility for mucking up the Lincoln Reflecting Pool with algae and a failed paint job. He’s facing accelerating cognitive decline, blowing our cash and turning our country into a global joke.

All we have to do is look at his trashing of our nation’s capital to know that he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office. The images are pictures of his disheveled, deluded, degraded and disgraceful mind. The reckless disaster with Iran may be thousands of miles away, millions of Epstein files may still be covered up and the lawless deportation operation may be getting less attention. But these acts of destruction and incompetence, failure and humiliation should not be ignored as too minor or glossed over with a toxic combination of silence and lies.

He will continue to look for ways to evade responsibility. He will continue to deploy his sycophantic operatives to illegally exploit our government to suppress dissent, deny our right to know and degrade our nation’s capacity to ward off threats. He will continue to manipulate our nation’s highest office to consolidate power, reject our democratic values, enrich himself and try to reject the people’s will. Last night’s stunning primary wins by three Zohran Mamdani-endorsed House candidates gave him fresh ammunition to incite his base by attacking them as “Communists.”

But we have the power to confront the corruption and criminality. That means voting in candidates who are committed to cleaning up the mess and working to make the lives of Americans better. The November midterms are in 131 days.

One programming note: For the latest Six Questions, I’m talking to Andrew Weissman, the brilliant legal analyst and bestselling author of Liar’s Kingdom. Our topic at 7PM ET: The crisis of lying and what we can do about it. I hope you’ll join us!

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