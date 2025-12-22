America, America

Ellen Deschatres
6h

What a beautiful and eloquent essay, Steven. I am feeling the rage and righteous anger even as the shadow of hopelessness follows me each and every day. The thought of JD Vance taking over the White House is that shadow personified.

The thought of an entire country of good and decent people succumbing to the evil of this regime (as it must properly be called) feels like an episode of the Twilight Zone. I am hoping to wake up from this nightmare and find that the power they thought they had to do harm to others was just an illusion.

Where there is no rule of law, there is no justice. Where there is no justice, there is no peace. Where there is no peace, there is no joy. Where there is no joy, there is no hope. This is the incantation of our time, of a citizenry oppressed; of a citizenry that, joining hands, can rise with truth on our side and hope still in our hearts.

Robyn Boyer
6hEdited

If we really want to drive them crazy and out the door, a national strike will do the trick. Don’t buy. Don’t go to work or school. Stay home and off the internet (read a book or listen to one.) All unions to walk off the job. This strategy works. Even the oligarchs will feel it. Marching feels good and mostly sends a message to our allies that democracy is still alive in the USA. But a general strike would send the message that we won’t take their oppression any more. It worked for Jimmy Kimmel. It can work for all of us. Shut the country down!

20 more comments...

