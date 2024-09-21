I don’t know much about fixing cars, but I know a beautiful classic car when I see it. I didn’t know it was possible to make a campaign video that combines both car mechanics and policy that educates and charms viewers, but I just saw one. I didn’t know how Kamala Harris’ running mate could bring in new voters—including Independents and even some Republicans—by sharing his heartfelt hobby, but I think I know now.
The car is a 1979 International Harvester Scout in aqua blue with a white top. “Everything works on here,” Tim Walz tells viewers, clad in a baseball cap and black t-shirt, pointing at his proud possession. “Come here, take a look at this, I’ll show you how this thing works. It’s fascinating how the cruise control works on these old vehicles.” Then he lifts the hood and tells us it’s “a 345 International motor—no computers, all analog.”
Kamala Harris and Walz have told voters “we’re not going back,” but Walz is determined to remind us there are some old things worth saving. He also used this lesson in car mechanics to talk about their plans for an “opportunity economy” in which everybody “can get the opportunity to thrive”—in sharp contrast to the never-true trickle-down economy Donald Trump and JD Vance offer with more tax cuts for billionaires. “They don’t care about fixing the cruise control on a ‘79 International ‘cuz they can buy whatever they want. Middle-class folks are the ones who need a tax cut—and that’s what a President Harris administration will do…when the middle-class is strong, America is strong.”
Soon he goes in for the kill, his head popping out from under the hood, making a connection I never thought I’d hear from a vice-presidential nominee: "Look, to be able to work on this thing, you’ve got a manual…Donald Trump and JD Vance have a manual, too. It’s called Project 2025 and it’s a way to stick it to the middle class by giving tax cuts to the wealthiest, rigging our economy to make it more difficult for people…they didn't give me a manual for this if you didn't plan on using it to fix your truck. They didn't create that Project 2025 just to have it sit around as a doorstop."
A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that 48% of likely voters had favorable views of Tim Walz and 36% found him unfavorable. This compared to 37% who found JD Vance favorable and 49% who found him unfavorable. Ten days from now, on Oct. 1, Walz and Vance will have a 90-minute debate hosted by CBS News and moderated by Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. Count me among those enthused by the prospect of Walz skillfully taking apart Vance like he does a broken car engine.
We’ve had a mere six weeks to get to know Kamala Harris’ choice of a running mate. Seems like this is a good time to pause and ask: What do you think of this guy now? Do you think Walz’s approach to campaigning is working? Do you think it will affect the outcome? Is he drawing in voters that Harris might have struggled to attract? Lastly, do you want to see more videos combining car mechanics and policy as much as I do?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
One note: Comments coming Monday on the travesty of North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson and the state of the GOP.
He’s the real deal. And his ability to not let others define him is pure magic.
I think most people would love having Tim Walz live next door, teach or coach their kids. The next best thing is having him live in the VP residence. And I bet we'd all feel like he was living next door.
Pretty much, yeah!!
I am such a fan of his. This ad is perfect. For someone like me, who worked on cars with my dad, it hit a lot of emotions. I just like his authenticity in a time where that feels like an increasingly rare commodity.
“Authenticity” says it all!
My god, it's so refreshing to have a real human in politics. He is such a breath of fresh air after years of trumpian angst. The thought of any previous vice-president being able to "tinker" is laughable. We are all better from having seen this man in this ad, reminding us of essential goodness and simplicity.
Let's see who wins in the battle between refreshing and demagogues? And whether fresh air beats the stench of the electoral college. KH will win the popular vote. NOT THE ISSUE. Ask HRC.
He’s bringing the Heartland back into the consciousness of this country, a sense of community and wholesome values. How refreshing! He fascinates me after years of hate, pitting the country against one another. He’s a wonder!
brilliant video pitch - totally genuine and focused on a segment of the electorate that may not often feel valued by national campaigns
...and might just someone who doesn't want to vote for a WOMAN for president, huh?
Tim Walz is real! He's a reminder of the adults I knew in the 1950s who worked hard, believed, and treated people the way they wanted to be treated.
As a former teacher and football coach, Tim Walz knows how to grab and hold his audience's attention instinctively.
He is the guy whom we'd all love to have as a friend.
Let's also recognize that it speaks to Kamala Harris' ability to make informed decisions on the fly that she chose him to be her VP.
We are in the best of hands.
Not yet! Please VOTE and make sure we are in good hands!
Great team, huh? VOTE Harris/Walz!
I’d have been happy with any of the guys on the short list of 5 or 6, but I’m so glad she settled on Walz! What a great guy!
The Harris/Walz campaign is being run by brilliant people. both candidates are genuine, relatable, and wonderfully articulate. They’re creating such a contrast between the opposition parties bundling idiots. The fact that this election is so close boggles the mind. Personally, I think it’s going to be more of a blowout than a nailbiter.
Walz is twenty years my junior. I grew up in the '50s loving cars, riding tractors, and working hard. Walz has grassroots appeal. This post takes me back to the days of V8 cars and trucks, Hollywood mufflers, car hops and the Everly Brothers. (And, then some.) Friday nights at the drive-up and the drive-in. How many today will even know what a distributor cap, feeler gauges and points are? Weekend tune-ups were a common theme.
Walz has blue collar curb appeal. What you see is what you get. Hopefully, work-a-day America will see the peace and beauty in the simple basics of living. Being a "salt of the earth" has unbounded and unmolested value. What the "other side" is offering in comparison is hideous, repugnant, and reviling. Theirs is motivated by hate and chaos. We are called to stop the hate and the chaos.
My, my—how Minnesota has changed! I was born there (Minneapolis, 1950) when segregation was law and antisemitism rather popular. My father (born in Bruce, WI) came to Minneapolis because the U of M had an excellent med school … with no Jew quota. He, a dedicated outdoorsman, loved it; I hated it (mainly the bigotry then); but even then, Minnesota seemed to nurture a down-to-earth honesty and goodness. Glad to see that part survived!
There is no arrogance on display with Tim Walz. Now compare that to the smarminess that oozes out of Vance. It’s clear who’s the better man.
I am so looking forward to having Tim and Kamala in the public consciousness every day. What a breath of fresh air they both are. Tim is such a wonderful example of a man, not just a person, but a man who loves man things without being an oaf dressed up for a parade. He mansplains in helpful ways with feelings that come straight from his heart. I would be so happy to have him representing the United States anywhere.
His Scout allegiance parallels the message of uplifting the middle class. IH is a farm machinery manufacturer that also built rugged 4WD trucks for a period of time. Retailing for around $6000 in 1979, Tim’s Scout is now worth over $30,000. The Scout has become an iconic marque, increasing 106% in value in the last 5 years. What’s this have to do with the middle class? Ingenuity follows investment. IH didn’t have to compete with the big 3 automakers in deciding to create the Scout. It had a ready market in its farm customers, and for a time even included a Scout with the purchase of certain machinery. There is untapped strength in the middle class, awaiting ingenious investment.
Am sure I am the most NON-mechanical subscriber on your List, but this was fun!
Walz does not turn anyone off, and always speaks his mind! And, it is a down-to-earth brain!
He is so easy to like, to listen to, and to believe! Wouldn’t you love to have him as a neighbor?
Walz would help me change my oil!
This is a brilliant ad that conveys the intellectual and spiritual riches of this man. He is a joy to watch as is Kamala showing us that they care about us with their smiles, laughter and warmth that they exude in every event and political rally in which they appear. This is a winning duo and they keep growing in their role. They are both a breath of fresh air and we could all benefit from emulating their love of life and their love of and for people.
How the heck can 39% have a favorable view of Vance? He’s a beast. Of course, how can anyone like trump?
If I can digress ... did you see RMs expose of Lev Parness, Juliani, Barr, etc. Is there some reason Juliani can keep his funds, and not pay his debts? And why Lev had to do the time? And why the public writes this off as old news? They had tapes!!! Why does nobody pursue Juliani for answers.
I'm SO proud to have been born and raised in the great state of Minnesota, to have campaigned for(and met) Tim Walz, and that Minnesotans have benefited greatly from his leadership. America is going to be empathetically and skillfully led by the Harris/Walz team for 8 years. Let's make sure that happens, folks!
Basically a good man. Committed to his family, his past and to humanity who knows who we (as Americans) are, and who will make us even greater. What a terrific asset for Kamala and the future.
I have loved him since the first moment I saw him. And yes, he is reaching people. Down home!! Real deal!!
I wish he lived next door to me. I got a dashboard message yesterday that my engine is overheating. Bet he could fix the hose , add the coolant and probably charge nothing but a good hand shake. Vance-----I wouldn't allow him in my yard. Get the dog to growl at him if he tried.
Don't like they are making hay out of his trips to China though. And I am sure he is more than a plaid shirt wearing jolly man. Don't get to be governor without being also an astute politician with winning policies.
"She done good !"
They have nothing else to smear him with, so are grasping at the “China Connection” which, like all of the republican talking points are lies and half-truths.
Brilliant. Advice delivered like it would be in barber shop of a small town.
And a dog to boot! (One sitting in the car on the seat, of course. )
And finally: no teleprompter needed at all. Just like the classroom.
I know very little about cars but enough to remember propping open a butterfly valve on an uncooperative Pinto and spraying WD40 on a distributor cap that somehow never sealed out the damp Michigan weather on a Ford Escort. So hey, even a senior woman felt the vibes on this ad!
My favorite comment/quote of your post today Steven….on Walz!👏👏💙💙🇺🇸
…”Soon he goes in for the kill, his head popping out from under the hood, making a connection I never thought I’d hear from a vice-presidential nominee: "Look, to be able to work on this thing, you’ve got a manual…Donald Trump and JD Vance have a manual, too. It’s called Project 2025 and it’s a way to stick it to the middle class by giving tax cuts to the wealthiest, rigging our economy to make it more difficult for people…they didn't give me a manual for this if you didn't plan on using it to fix your truck. They didn't create that Project 2025 jus
Tinker Tim?
Loved him at first sight. He is going to take the Pretend Hillbilly down about 50 notches and be hilarious doing it.
Tim Wal is a breath of fresh air! We need leaders lioe him and Kamala for this country.
Heck y’all, this is such a great ad. Reminds me of watching my uncle work on cars and learning a bit about the “all analogue”oldies that were new when I was. Tim manages to painlessly teach without preaching or being bombastic. How refreshing. Now, all we have to do is get the Harris/Walz team into the White House. 💙💙💙.
I think he's great, although I could do without the hunting. Other than that and despite the fact that I have no interest in cars I think he's the perfect choice for Harris. He's likable, skilled, and balances her out.
His daughter is vegetarian - so there’s that
Ok, I'm biased. As an advocate for senior services here in Minnesota, I've had enough opportunity to see Gov. Walz up close and he's the same guy when you're talking to him one-on-one and when you see him in the ads and in interviews: authentic, genuine, plain-spoken, energetic, and committed to making his time in public service *meaningful* and NOT lining his own pocket. Proud of him and his representation of Minnesota! He'll work his tail off for our country.
I think that Harris and Walz are a wonderfully complementary partnership with different empathic, inclusive approaches around connecting with their audiences. Walz has a hands-on teaching style that is comfortable, and comforting, very neighborly, easy to feel in community with, and that is so important teamed with a brilliant top performer with a prosecutorial training and background. Together, they cover a lot of ground and can align with a lot of diverse people.
Smiling. I posted before reading yours and love how we said similarly.
Love this guy!!!
Tim Walz was pick from the start. Down to earth, compassionate, smart, funny a regular middle class guy. Can he bring out voters, you bet.
He’s a solid choice. I think Shapiro would have guaranteed us Pennsylvania. But Walz has greater reach… and Shapiro’s PA popularity, as well as Casey’s will likely be enough.
I only heard about Tim Walz when the media was reviewing the possible choices V. P.Harris had to select a running mate. From the moment he was introduced to us by Ms. Harris I was taken in to his circle of influence, particularly when he said “Mind your own damn business”. I immediately bought a tee shirt with that saying on it and it’s been a hit. Apparently there are a lot of folks who feel as I do: He’s a great guy, a good person, a good influence and partner for Ms. Harris. His experience in government will be a great asset to the new administration. I am hopeful that in the upcoming VP debate with Vance he’ll shine and convince viewers and listeners that he’s earned their votes.
I haven’t seen that ad, but I liked Tim Walz from the start. I doubt Kamala Harris could have picked a better running mate.
Tim Walz is a good person. He is straight forward, truthful, honest and he values common things, like family, fixing things, and teaching about things. His son, daughter and wife are testimonies to what he values. Yes, I believe he is drawing in voters and yes he will be an excellent Vice President.
And just to share, one president was a happy warrior. Note the noun implying virility. 'Joyous' or 'Joyful" is irrelevant and sexist. Putins not afraid of 'happy.' Happy is not a way of fighting inflation. Just the opposite. The newspapers should stop these epithets now. The editors know they are demeaning KH. DJT sells papers. Happy does not.
My MN friends extolled, just in regular email exchanges, Walz’s virtues as a governor before he was on national radar. When Tim Walz appeared on PBSNewHour, after his name was bandied about for Veep nominee. I then understood why my MN friends adored him. Smart, governin-savvy, compassionate. He and Gwen Walz & Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are role models we need - leaders we must have. I’m all in and as a non-driver, this, like “Car Talk” still fascinated me! Teacher who governs is a perfect complement to a lawyer who leads. All in for Harris-Walz. Obviously.
What a great analogy to help explain Project 2025.
A. REAL. HUMAN. BEING!
The perfect running mate for VP Harris, I think 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙
Democrats are often accused of treating the middle of the country as fly over states. Governor Walz is all of the good in the middle of the country. He will represent those states as VP with pride.
