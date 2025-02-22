Protestors in Austin, Texas earlier this month. (Photo by Brandon Bell via Getty Images)

Yesterday the Democratic governor of Maine, Janet Mills, became an unexpected voice in opposition to this regime’s hostility to the rule of law and Donald Trump’s abhorrent belief that he’s not just a president but a king.

Gov. Mills was among a bipartisan collection of governors at the White House when Trump singled her out. “Is Maine here?” he asked. “The governor of Maine?”

“Yeah, I’m here,” she replied from across the room.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked, referring to his executive order barring transgender athletes from girl’s and women’s sports.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills answered.

Then Trump asserted—in absolutist words reminiscent of those attributed to Louis XIV, the former king of France: “I am the state” (L'État, c'est moi)— “We are the federal law.”

“We’re going to follow the law,” she told Trump.

“You’d better comply,” Trump threatened. “Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.”

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills said.

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” an irritated Trump said. “And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Typical Trump, complete with his threat to destroy the governor’s career, plus his expanded view of himself as not merely a president but a king. In recent days, he’s self-referentially posted “Long live the king!”

But Gov. Mills was not done yesterday, not after Trump had the Department of Education begin a “directed investigation” of Maine’s Department of Education and alleged Title IX violations. Consider some of her statement, explaining that the rule of law is at stake. “No President—Republican or Democrat,” she said, “can withhold Federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will. It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold.”

A defiant Mills had plenty more to say:

Today, the President of the United States has targeted one particular group on one particular issue which Maine law has addressed. But you must ask yourself: who and what will he target next, and what will he do? Will it be you? Will it be because of your race or your religion? Will it be because you look different or think differently? Where does it end? In America, the President is neither a King nor a dictator, as much as this one tries to act like it—and it is the rule of law that prevents him from being so.

The governor ended with these vivid words: “But do not be misled: this is not just about who can compete on the athletic field, this is about whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law that governs our nation. I believe he cannot.”

Dozens of lawyers and judges have begun to scrutinize and push back against Trump’s orders in dozens of lawsuits filed since the inauguration. These concern immigration and deportation, gender identity, civil service rules, USAID cuts, Congressional spending, deferred resignations and more. Two anonymous groups of FBI agents who worked on the J6 investigations, for example, have sued the federal government.

You can be sure that many of the individuals involved in these suits never expected to be required to defy a president of the United States. I dread thinking how many more people will be forced to oppose this regime’s aggression now that 51 Republican senators have thrust the vengeful Kash Patel on the American people by confirming him on Thursday as the new FBI director. We can expect he and Attorney General Pam Bondi will be quick to demonstrate their obedience to Trump and his desire for retribution.

Note Patel’s remarks yesterday after taking the oath of office to uphold the Constitution. In a normal world, it would sound like he’s just intending to be a tough director rather than misuse his power. “Anyone that wishes to do harm to our way of life and our citizens, here and abroad, will face the full wrath of the DOJ and FBI," Patel said. "If you seek to hide in any corner of this country or planet, we will put on the world’s largest manhunt and we will find you and we will decide your end-state.”

But beyond defying the Trump regime in court, it’s important to pay attention to the many other ways fellow Americans are showing their belief in a better, more democratic society: growing public protests, everyday acts of kindness, supporting or protecting immigrants and other vulnerable populations, buying banned books, booing Trump at a sporting event, refusing to resign from the civil service, ignoring the demand to delete diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

So here’s today’s prompt: What does defiance look like? What acts have you noticed? Who have you been impressed by? And what have you done to push back against this hostile regime? How encouraged or discouraged have you been by the response so far? And how concerned are you about what comes next if Trump begins to refuse court rulings?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

