America, America

America, America

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JBR's avatar
JBR
14h

From the Conversation indicating patriotism dies in darkness as does democtacy. Last night, CBS News Radio went dark after nearly 100 years on the air.

The shuttering of the venerable media institution speaks to just how much the information landscape has changed in the internet age. Audience fragmentation and more news sources are not, on their face, a dangerous development. But when coupled with deregulation, corporate consolidation and the weakening of public interest requirements, these shifts don’t bode well for democratic deliberation and civic life, writes Penn State media scholar Matthew Jordan.

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Deborah J.'s avatar
Deborah J.
14h

I would rather be in Normandy this Memorial Day. I could be with the spirit of true patriots who put their allegiance to our country above their own selfish interests. It’s hard to believe our country has been destroyed by the minority.

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