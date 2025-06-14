America, America

Discussion about this post

Catherine Schuller
1h

As the widow of Mark Gruenwald, who wrote Captain America for ten epic years until his untimely passing in 1996, I know what it’s like to be Mrs. Captain America! Always lead with integrity and service for humanity and try, like Cap, to always do the right thing. Hope this Flag No Kings Day unites us toward our common purpose. Let Freedom Ring!!

Sue Timm
1h

I think of the flag as part of the pride I’ve always had being proud to being an American. These days I feel betrayed by the people who think that what is going on is ok. People I know and love are some of the betrayers and it breaks my heart. I’m ashamed to say I’m an American with the current regime. The flag does give me the hope that it’s not too late and to keep fighting for American ideals. I would like to thank all of you for fighting alongside of me. Stay safe and protest peacefully so as not to give them any reason to validate their betraying beliefs.

