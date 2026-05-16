America, America

America, America

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Adrienne Kaga's avatar
Adrienne Kaga
7h

For me, contrariwise, the happiness is in the pursuit - the pursuit of a healthier, safer, more equal, more productive future for me and all the people around me. But this belief relies upon a positive forward outlook and an understanding that the pursuit is never over.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
6h

This is a thought-provoking substack post and it deserves a thoughtful response. I have been asking myself this a lot lately, so I presume you are asking for our heartfelt, deep yearnings on this topic, which has become much more relevant with this autocratic wallpapering of our democracy.

What IS happiness, indeed? Is it fulfillment of our deepest desires? Of our physical wants and needs? Of our perception that all is right with the world? Is it a deep faith that we shall all come together in community and support to help each other when we are troubled or in trouble or our democracy is in trouble, and that everything will “turn round right” in the end?

I know what it is not. Happiness is not fear of the future. Happiness is not the lonely isolation that feels like nobody cares what happens to others. Happiness is not mistrust of everything that we read or see on the news. I am not talking about discernment. That is a separate and distinct skill and I aspire to it…in fact it has become a method of survival. But when we can no longer agree on facts; when we cannot separate lies from objective truth or basic truths about our human condition and the ethics required of us to be as honest as we can so that we can live peacefully with each other…this, too, is not happiness. Happiness is not greed. Happiness is not salivating over power. Happiness is not scrambling over others with no regard for their humanity in order to catch the brass ring. Happiness is not deliberate deception. Happiness is not cruelty.

While happiness may be an individual thing, like the appearance of a shooting star where one says, “There it is! I see it and I feel it!”…some feel that this experience is enhanced by being with others. “There it is! WE see it! Do you see it? I see it! I feel it…do YOU?” That shared experience is heady. It is enlightening. It is inspiring. It is joyful. Those of us who dare may even call it…HAPPINESS.

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