America, America

America, America

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Janine Baumgartner's avatar
Janine Baumgartner
4h

It says that even the reflecting pool doesn’t like DJT.

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Blanche Premo-Hopkins's avatar
Blanche Premo-Hopkins
4h

Just another data point ( but a perfect metaphor) for incompetence, fraud, and reckless disregard for the real challenges we face as a Nation.

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