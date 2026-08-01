America, America

America, America

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
2h

I saw 6 12-13 year old boys riding bikes at a fast food place. They were laughing and talking to one another. They made me smile. They gave me hope.

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Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
2h

The every day business of business. Old stores replaced by new. Clever ways people help their neighbors. Grassroots organizing despite the pandemic negativity still pulling on our collective optimism. Roads being repaired. Trash pickups on schedule. Friendly greetings in stores, medical offices, and on the streets. Humans will be human.

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