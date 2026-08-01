(Photo by Stanley45 via Getty Images)

When I launched America, America over five years ago, I pledged a dual purpose: To ring the alarm bell and confront the dangerous malignancy that I saw besetting our nation, but also to depict the promise of a better America and offer hope. I called this duality “a plea and an ode” to help explain why the title of this newsletter was not just America, but America, America.

Here’s how I described my intent in my very first essay, entitled “Silence Is Not An Option”:

I intend to sound the alarm with clarity and urgency, to state the truth as directly and vividly as possible about what’s failing and what needs to be fixed. I won’t hesitate to take a hard look at both the troubles and the troublemakers who are an obstacle to our democracy and a just society. But I also intend to remind us of the ideas and values that have created a country rich with potential, to reflect on those qualities and the people that can inspire us and give us hope.

During the Biden years, that task was easier. While our country was still roiled with conflict and bad actors determined to undermine our democracy—I launched less than two months after the horrors of Jan. 6 in 2021—there was a president who consistently spoke out on behalf of our better selves and the historic possibilities of America. It was possible to see a federal government make choices that would improve lives.

But these last few years since an increasingly unfettered Donald Trump retook the levers of power—assaulting our democracy, the rule of law and basic human decency—have intensified my focus on the dangers we face. Too often this has meant missing the good work of good people. Looking toward the midterms, I intend to strike a better balance.

In every episode of my new video podcast, Six Questions, I conclude with a lightning round that includes this question, “What give you hope?” I remain particularly grateful for the incisive response of Mary Trump, my first guest. “You know, just look around,” she began. Then:

There are so many people standing up for their neighbors and their communities, standing up as individuals against the most powerful people while corporations and institutions of higher learning fail us at every turn. So it’s the willingness of people to put themselves on the line, sometimes without any support or without any knowledge that what they do is going to have any impact at all. It gives me hope that there’s still so many people like that in this country and in the world, and I am deeply grateful to them.

I could not agree with Mary more.

Like many of my Six Questions guests, I would also talk about my family and how I see my wife and daughters pursuing their lives with energy, overcoming obstacles and embracing a belief in their potential to contribute to our society and culture. Every time I teach a class, I’m also struck by the hunger of my students to better themselves, to make a difference—to learn.

So on this first day of August, when I dearly hope we all may experience some quieter, less hectic days of summer, I turn to you: What gives you hope? Maybe you want to focus on our political world or perhaps you’d rather share your thoughts about loved ones.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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As the 2026 midterm elections approach, it’s more important than ever to support the survival of democracy and get involved. Most of my posts are free, but paid subscribers get full access to the comments section, exclusive online chats and live community forums with me and sometimes guests.