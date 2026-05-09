America, America

America, America

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BorderCollieMomSandyY's avatar
BorderCollieMomSandyY
3h

What a wonderful wonderful post ❤️

Great choice of Anne Dunham

She raised a lovely man

Best wishes to you

And thank you much

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tillytarbox's avatar
tillytarbox
4h

Let’s see- neglect emotional, verbal and physical abuse. Complex PTSD, bigotry, racism, capitalism, maga, Israel first. Shall I continue?

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