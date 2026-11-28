Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is so excited to be shaking hands with Vladimir Putin, while businessman Steve Witkoff looks on. (Photo by Alexander Kazarov/ AFP via Getty Images)

This week Jared Kushner made it breathtakingly clear that he doesn’t belong anywhere near peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In a 70-minute interview with Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Axel Springer, Donald Trump’s son-in-law was full of praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking like a Putin fanboy, Kushner said “people can like what he has done, they can not like what he has done, but he’s a grandmaster of politics. He’s a historic figure.”

So the murderous dictator who invaded Ukraine, has the blood of more than half a million humans on his hands, continues to destroy Ukraine’s physical infrastructure, undermines his own country’s economy and failed to use his power to build a healthy, democratic future for Russia is “a grandmaster of politics.”

If only that were the worst of it. Note the amorality of Kushner’s explanation of Putin’s invasion and his touting of the Russian line. “After all, most lines in Europe have changed over time and they are decided through war or peace, or concessions. It’s not about fairness or who is right or wrong. It’s about ending the killing,” he said, adding, “[Putin] has very little confidence that if he stops the war, that he [will] be able to get to a postwar settlement that leads to not having a future war.”

So blasé. So lacking in moral comprehension. So ready to swallow Putin’s depraved notion that he must keep the killing going or else he’ll have to do more in the future. It’s no wonder that Kushner’s interview is being shown and savored on Russian media.

If that was not enough, Trump’s so-called Special Envoy for Peace Missions—which puts Kushner in the rooms for talks about the fate of Ukraine, Iran, Israel and Gaza—shared his admiration for Putin’s moderation in not going farther in the pursuit of his murderous ends. “So far Putin has shown restraint and he has agreed not to use nuclear weapons,” he said “and he has reassured us that is his intention.”

Well, that won’t relieve almost anyone. Nor should the naive assessment of Kushner and his co-conspirator Steve Witkoff, another real estate guy who doesn’t belong anywhere near the foreign policy of the United States, about the overall goal of Putin: “Steve and my assessment is that he not only wants peace, he wants to change the relationship with America.”

This from the guy who has taken billions of dollars from the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who was complicit in the bone-saw murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While a legitimate peace envoy would be focused on the best interests of the United States and America’s democratic ally Ukraine, Kushner—like his boss—is focused on making money with Moscow.

Here’s how Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia for President Barack Obama, assesses Kushner’s comments. “Had Russia remained on a path of peaceful integration in Europe and commitment to democracy and markets at home, Russia could be a great power in the world today. Putin destroyed that,” McFaul wrote on X. As for McFaul’s own experience directly negotiating with Putin, “I was never in awe of the 'great man' as Kushner seems to be.”

As British journalist James O’Brien puts it, Jared Kushner possesses “the opposite of imposter syndrome.” Honestly, the extent of his sense of entitlement is hard to fathom.

So what do you think? What is wrong with Jared Kushner? Why does he fail to grasp the deadly mistake of praising Putin and advancing his aims? How wrong is it for someone so ill-equipped both in experience and morality to be put in such a position of power? How important do you think it is that Democrats investigate and prosecute him for his corrupt dealmaking?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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