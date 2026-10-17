America, America

America, America

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Rezwidow's avatar
Rezwidow
10h

What concerns me the most? Affordability is big but the #1 concern is the level of corruption, level of unrestrained corruption by this Traitor. He continually betrays Americans over and over but he still has support and GOP obedience. I don't care if the GOP is grumbling and complaining about his actions. They refuse to stop it!!

https://www.threads.com/share/BAQYnqkvGf/

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Adrienne Kaga's avatar
Adrienne Kaga
10h

It’s a half-step broader than ending corruption: equality and accountability under the law. And under society’s norms. Neither Donald Trump nor ‘the little guy’ get to incite a coup or abscond with presidential records without consequences. Snd neither Elon Musk or ‘the little guy’ get to celebrate and encourage racism without consequences.

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