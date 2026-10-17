Oh, the company he keeps: Trump with now-ousted Katie Zacharia and his always-there aide Natalie Harp. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

The joke is that Katie Zacharia’s exit as White House Press Secretary after five days is barely half a Scaramucci. (Recall that Anthony Scaramucci lasted just 11 days as Trump communications director back in 2017.)

You would be right to think that her rise and fall is a story of incompetence—both hers and the people who hired her. I would also suggest it’s another example of the gargantuan levels of corruption of Donald Trump and his so-called government: Zacharia was barely vetted (no one questioned her claims that she was a lawyer?), she wasn’t given the time to prepare for her first press conference, she was clearly plucked for the job because she is a Trump sycophant and an Ivanka-lookalike rather than an outstanding communications professional.

A Fox News poll released this week offers a powerful indictment of the Trump regime. When voters were asked about what issues they were “extremely” or “very” concerned about, corruption in government topped the list. In fact, a massive 88 percent said they were either extremely or very concerned about it. That’s Fox News, not typically the outlet you would expect to provide information that gives an honest appraisal of the current occupants of our White House. (The poll’s respondents self-identified as Democrats and Republicans in roughly equal measure: 43 percent and 41 percent.)

But there it is: As we approach the midterms, we can be encouraged to know that voters are grasping the reality of the sickening scale of corruption—and they’re mad as hell about it. What were the other top issues that these voters were concerned about? Inflation and high prices (85 percent), gas prices (83 percent), healthcare (80 percent), government leadership (79 percent), the war in Iran (75 percent) and crime (73 percent).

Fox noted in its report that “Democrats lead on 10 out of 13 issue concerns,” as well as this encouraging morsel: “If the election were today, 54% of voters say they would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 45% would support the Republican. That is outside the margin of error.”

So what about you? What issue concerns you most? How confident are you that others share your concern? If corruption tops your list, which example angers you most? And what issues do you think will get people to the polls?

November 3 is barely two weeks away and early voting has already begun. No Kings events around the country today aim to boost early voting and turnout. You can check here to find an event for this “Day of Action” near you.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated. (Do note the robust comments section that is open to paid subscribers everyday.)

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