As we careen toward Nov. 5 and the vote counting, I think it’s worth pausing to reflect on the leadership qualities that matter most. Honestly, I previously assumed that basic characteristics like honesty and decency, compassion, intelligence, emotional stability and respect for democracy would be high on everyone’s list. Surely, the large majority would want a leader they can look up to and whose behavior they wouldn’t have to hide from their children. Right?

But we have seen over the last decade that tens of millions of Americans don’t care enough about these qualities to reject Donald Trump. Many seem more motivated by a bigoted, hateful leader who engages in disruption, fuels their anger and feelings of grievance, reinforces their cynicism, and confirms their hostility toward people of color. It turns out that a sense of duty, taking responsibility for one’s own actions, obeying the law, caring for others—model qualities of a good citizen and neighbor—can be tossed aside. One thing that the deeply cynical Trump got right: He can commit crimes, maybe even shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and millions will continue to cheer him on. A conviction on 34 felony counts doesn’t appear to have slowed their enthusiasm.

Of course, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz provide us a chance to rewrite this story. We can reawaken the long-held assumptions that most Americans are good and decent people who do want a better life, not just for themselves, but also for their families and their fellow Americans. As citizens in a democracy, we still have the power to determine the kind of qualities that we want in our leaders. I’m betting that now means a leader who expresses joy and optimism.

So what do you think? What leadership qualities matter most to you? And how confident are you that questions of character will be an important part of the equation for voters? Have the last years led you to doubt what it means to be American—or do you see this last chapter when too many Americans lost their minds as a terrible, but ultimately temporary moment that will be overcome?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for this thoughtful community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.

Speaking of leadership, one other thing: Adam Penenberg, a colleague of mine who is the director of the American Journalism Online Master’s Program at New York University, has created a series of animated political cartoons on YouTube called The PostModern Times. One of these, which I’m sharing here, focuses on the absurdities and cynical lies of Trump running mate JD Vance—told by way of Vance’s beard.

Why did Adam choose this form of humor to make his point? “I think direct critique often misses the mark, especially given the absurdities of modern politics,” Adam explains. “That’s why I’ve leaned into satire in the form of talking head political cartoons. With today’s tech, I can use AI to clone voices and animate avatars, delivering biting commentary while staying within the bounds of constitutionally protected parody.”

Why not click here (or on the image above)—and have a laugh? I think we all can use one these days.

*Photo Credit: VP Kamala Harris with her husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff after her Sept. 10 presidential debate with Donald Trump. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.