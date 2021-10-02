America, America

Katie White
Oct 2, 2021

You named some of my favorites as well. John Coltrain is also a relaxing alternative. Believe it or not there is even a better version of Ain’t No Sunshine by Shawn James (more bluesy). Also Chris Stapleton’s anything, especially Tennessee Whiskey and Broken Halos. I also love When A Man Loves A-Woman. For slow and romantic classic Luther Vandross and Sade and In Credo or Cantoma are always great. There are so many now that I am thinking about it. We LIVE music in this house, all kinds work for us and we constantly find new artists through our kids and grandkids. Great thoughtful question.

Steven Beschloss
Oct 2, 2021

Thanks for your comments, Katie. That Shawn James version is great.

Sharyn
Oct 2, 2021

Any Beatles music really - my childhood and teen years; any Motown and yes Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Tom Petty, Bruce, CSN, Stones….aging myself but what the heck?

Helen I Harberts
Oct 3, 2021

Motown! Creedence! Crosby, Stills and Nash

Deborah Vongerichten
Oct 2, 2021

These days, Nina Simone’s music satisfies many of my emotional yearnings. My feelings about the disastrous GOP are neatly summed up in “Funkier Than a Mosquito’s Tweeter.” And of course “Mississippi Goddamn” applies to Florida, Texas, Alabama (also referenced in the song), etc. Finally Backlash Blues gives me perverse hope

Frances Politeo
Oct 3, 2021

I appreciate your sentiment, Deborah, re music for these times - can’t wait till Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” fits Trump’s ultimate fate. I find Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows” perfect for the mood you’re speaking of and his, “First We Take Manhattan”. I also like Dylan’s “Things Have Changed” for a darker, more twisted sense of the absurd.

Darlene
Oct 2, 2021

Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile) by Carlos Santana.

Karen Bennett
Oct 2, 2021

Also: ‘Bella’ written for his daughter (on an earlier album) . His wife, Cindy Blackman is a friend of mine: outstanding drummer.

Phil Hendrix, PhD
Oct 2, 2021

Just heard this song, written and performed live last night by Mark Erelli, at the Lori McKenna concert... Timely and moving https://youtu.be/Tvzzx-sMbMQ

Phil Hendrix, PhD
Oct 3, 2021

“With 100 percent of the song's proceeds benefiting Giffords: The Courage to Fight Gun Violence, 'By Degrees' conveys a powerful sociopolitical message. Read on to learn the story behind the song, as told by Mark Erelli and Lori McKenna.”

https://bit.ly/3a31LXA

"And I've seen sadness seep into my heart

Each day a little more

This darkness growing so familiar

I can't recall what came before

My children's faces filled with questions

Looking up expectantly

And I don't know what to tell them

No, I can't bring myself to tell them

That you can learn to live with anything

When it happens by degrees"

Frances Politeo
Oct 3, 2021

Wow, Phil, those are powerful lyrics. I’m going to check out your link. Thank you much.

Karen Bennett
Oct 2, 2021

R&B; Stevie Wonder, Marvin, Otis Redding, Solomon Burke; jazz (wrote about it for 15 years): Herbie, McCoy, Miles, Gary Bartz, Mulgrew Miller, Bill Evans, George Cables. Prince; Frank Sinatra; Joan Armatrading, Nina Simone; Aretha. MORE! Music is a healing force.

Steven Beschloss
Oct 2, 2021

Could not agree more: Music is a healing force.

Karen Bennett
Oct 2, 2021

Great post, Steve!

Valerie Baadh Garrett
Oct 2, 2021

I agree with all your favorites, and would add Mali Ba and many others from Habib Koite, also from Mali.

Steven Beschloss
Oct 2, 2021

Interesting. Don’t know these other artists, but will check them out.

Paul Wingrove
Oct 2, 2021

Monteverdi, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler etc...but notably Sibelius (anything but esp violin concerto, 5th symphony, 7th symphony) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (anything but esp The Lark Ascending, The Sea Symphony - which uses text from your Walt Whitman). Cheers - from the country that gave you The Beatles.

Steven Beschloss
Oct 2, 2021

Thanks for the Beatles. And yes esp. to Sibelius’ Finlandia.

rsmale rsmale
Oct 2, 2021

Two genres of music because of the emotion they convey— opera and Broadway/West End tunes. For pure listening pleasure I also like jazz. Puccini’s arias are so full of passion and emotion. Sondheim, Bernstein, Porter, Lloyd Webber et al. Brubeck, Errol Gardiner, Gillespie, Ellington my father introduced me to those greats of jazz.

Defendario
Oct 2, 2021

American artists: Doors & Pearl Jam. Overseas: Rolling Stones and Bob Marley-s crew, including Peter Tosh

Karen Bennett
Oct 2, 2021

Saw Marley live: magnificent. Same for Tosh. Sly & Robbie are favorites.

Sharon Dennis
Oct 2, 2021

Vivaldi Four Season is my go to! I always hear something new in it.

Cheryl C (Florida)
Oct 3, 2021

Lately, I have been listening to - and watching on YouTube - 2Cellos, fabulous Croatian musicians. Thanks for the tips.

Cheryl C (Florida)
Oct 3, 2021

2Cellos: Thunderstruck (AC/DC), https://youtu.be/gNVNsuh5B8g Fun!

Cheryl C (Florida)
Oct 3, 2021

Also, Mozart Heroes, a Swiss duo: Symphony No. 40 - Enter Sandman (Metallica) https://youtu.be/UBfsS1EGyWc Great escapism.

Kimberly H.
Oct 3, 2021

2Cellos are awesome, either together or as individual artists! ❤️

Linda
Oct 3, 2021

When I need to wind down or I guess the better phrasing would be to settle down from all the chaos going on, I turn to several of my favorite artists. Neil Diamond, John Mellencamp, sometimes Bryan Adams. Then if I really need to zone out, I listen to Yanni and other New Age music. I’m weird that way.

Agent of Grace
Oct 2, 2021

The latest album by The Killers, Pressure Machine.

It’s the first time in years I’ve listened to an album in its entirety and immediately had to play it again. It’s a major departure from their usual sound, and a haunting exploration of the singer’s hometown, a small town ravaged by the opioid epidemic. It’s achingly human, and feels timeless.

Frances Politeo
Oct 3, 2021

Thank you, Steven, for your thoughts about the importance of music and what you love. The songs you mention are a few of my favorites too. I can’t imagine having to go through life without music - the way a great piece somehow expresses all that we experience, body and soul. I sometimes think of what might be hardest - losing the ability to see, or to hear. So many songs and pieces come to mind. George Harrison’s “Isn’t it a Pity”, Richie Havens’ “Follow”, Henryk Gorecki: Symphony No. 3, Opus 36 “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs”, (David Zinman, Dawn Upshaw and the London Sinfonietta, 1992); so many Van Morrison songs - “Madam George” and “Sweet Thing” (1968 album, “Astral Weeks”), and “Someone Like You” - Kate and Anna McGarrigle, “Talk to Me of Mendocino”, Lou Reed, “Walk on the Wild Side” (and many others of his), Leonard Cohen - too many to choose! - “Famous Blue Raincoat” and his cover of the French resistance song, “The Partisan”. The Pretenders, “Revolution” from live album, “The Isle of View”… I find it difficult to stop. Well, I’ve left out music that makes me purely joyous but these are a few that strike a deep chord. Thank you!

Steven Beschloss
Oct 3, 2021

Thank you for sharing these and your thoughts, Frances. Much to check!

Laurie H
Oct 2, 2021

Anything by Trevor Hall. His music is a healing balm for my soul right now. Do yourself a favor and listen to ‘Where’s the Love”

Helen I Harberts
Oct 3, 2021

I enjoy movie soundtracks, Beatles when I’m feeling up, oldies and a smattering of country. When I fly: soundtracks. Prince of Tides, Tombstone, Legends of the Fall…so many.

Julia Larrabee
Oct 3, 2021

Wondering while listening to the Brandenburg Concerto if Bach would have loved Prince as much as I do.

Kate Cunningham
Oct 3, 2021

Wow, your taste is really in line with mine. Great choices! “What’s Going On” is irresistible & important & relevant & stops me in my tracks every damn time. Bill Withers’ whole album,“Menagerie,” is so romantic and endearing.Add Stevie & Smokey.It’s so hard to make choices because I leave out the universe of what I also love.I will add Leon Russell,& Joni & Bonnie & Laura Nyro & Tim Buckley & son,Jeff-both doomed. CSN &Y together & alone. I love Rhiannon Giddens & Richard Thompson & Chris Thile.The Great American Songbook is very important to me,with Ella & Sarah & Nina & Frank & Mel & Sammy Davis Jr singing Porter/Gershwin/Mercer.Then there are Bill Evans, & Jobim & Cesario Evora & Caetano Veloso & Miles & Ahmad Jamal & Roy Buchanan, so many. Youssou N’Dour & Neneh Cherry. Camila Cabala. The New Basement tapes with all of those great artists reworking Dylan. I can’t leave out Bach & Beethoven & Ravel & Dvorak & Falla & Orff & Spanish guitar. I will stop as there is no end.

Susan Nace
Oct 3, 2021

Classical Music is my thing: for happy mood booster, Beethoven #7. For epic hope, the end of Mahler Symphony #2, last movement.

mauitutu
Oct 3, 2021

I love the oldies, but also new artists and music. A friend turned me on to this artist this week…who dropped his new album on Spotify. This is the title song: https://open.spotify.com/track/3Eabh6tji315ptr28Y2QzC?si=tM4j_tFqSReNc3aJ6bs_mA&dl_branch=1

Sara Foley Anderson
Oct 3, 2021

The Beatles were the soundtrack of my childhood. I was 11 when they first came to NY. George Harrison on his own and Traveling Wilburys. Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson. To this day, Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders I’ll Stand by You still brings tears to my eyes. Rimsky-Korsakof’s Russian Easter Overture, Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, Brahms 4th Symphony, Ennio Morricone’s soundtrack to The Legend of 1900. Erik Satie. I could go on and on. Music is life.

Judith Haran
Oct 3, 2021

Here are 3 of my favorites, guarantee you have never heard of them (thanks to spotify for uncovering these!) : spotify:track:05aqp6tRn5YaQjXxJ5PGCA ("Ach, bleib mit deine Gnade" as interpreted by Till Brönner and Dieter Ilg; spotify:track:3dy8tSNmqEcC51xKblOu5I ("Winter, improvisation based on Vivaldi's Violin Concerto," artist Gabriela Montero; and this one whose title I think is Romance d'Amor: spotify:track:2gBJhw5EWxlFWZPjtlwRq5, played by Xuefei Yang on guitar. I have often listened to this Yang one several times in a row!!

Judith Haran
Oct 3, 2021

Here are YT links for all of these:

1. https://youtu.be/ZqWfrM0Bv_U

2. https://youtu.be/OcdBiAqiegg

3. https://youtu.be/TYI6HvgWyVE

Lois A Edwards
Oct 3, 2021

Nothing will ever surpass Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, for me.

