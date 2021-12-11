I admit: In recent weeks, I’ve had trouble seeing the silver lining. The more I’ve reflected on the hostile minority’s efforts to tear away democratic protections and scare away good people who work to defend free and fair elections and the right to vote, the more I’ve worried about the prospects for a positive, small-d democratic future. If I were a less optimistic and hopeful person by nature, it would be enough to make me throw up my hands and resign myself to an unwanted fate.
But despite these challenges, that darker future is not a given. We are still nearly a year out from the midterms and the possibility that Democrats can hold onto their majority. President Biden can decide to put all his weight behind ending the filibuster. Congress can still pass federal voting rights legislation. The majority of Americans are motivated by a desire to make things better, and we are capable of backing candidates and voting for leaders seeking constructive change.
And more, looking around, we live in a world of extraordinary, life-altering creativity and achievement. You may have read this last sentence holding in your hand a powerful computer that gives you access to information and knowledge from around the globe in seconds. Every day new books, films, music and other works of art are released, created by passionate, diverse makers motivated to share their ideas and visions. Who knows what technological invention, what creative expression, what visionary idea or what transformative thinker may be just around the corner to change our world? I can tell you that watching (and savoring) the Beatles documentary, Get Back—from a time long remembered as the unraveling of these four lads’ partnership—is actually a window into their active creative genius and the life-affirming, culture-changing collaboration that continues to delight the world a half century later. That gives me hope.
What about you? What—or who—gives you hope? Let’s see if we can fill the comments section with thoughts and ideas and people that heighten our sense of promise. As I said at the top, the shape of the future is not a given.
As always, thank you for being respectful toward each other so that we fully have the opportunity to hear from and learn from each other.
Determined and resilient citizens like Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams give me hope. Their unwillingness to back down and give in to the dark side of power and greed in politics proves there are brave heroes among us. So many more like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and other truth tellers who fight for democracy, no matter the obstacles, give me a sense that there is good in government, too.
Sort of like electronic particles. Sometimes the energy goes into attraction, sometimes into repelling other electrons. Natural forces. You'd think humans would have more understanding, compassion and empathy than electrons. What Locke, Rousseau, and the ancient Greeks promoting democracy understood, we have to coalesce socially and politically to survive. We have to acknowledge forces to make society function, so that individuals can express their individuality. The news media among others have America divided up into narrow, partisan interest groups. Friction generates news and news generates profits -- and more friction. If Biden has a good day, it doesn't sell Fox, or CNN, or the NY Times. If Biden has a so-so month, and there's nothing to report, there are no profits. Same with the economy, healthcare, even sports. If, hypothetically, there were a month where nothing significant happened politically and economically, and that was reported honestly, and if CNN Prime Time with its interim hosts could say, "nothing significant happened today, so Yo Yo Ma is going to present one his wonderful cello solos for the next hour to help people enjoy these precious moments and lower their collective blood pressures," the business people at CNN would be shot. Their real motto isn't "breaking news," it is "there has to be friction somewhere, even if it is only fabricated." My 2 cents.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment. No question the need for optimism bumps up against the need for conflict to mobilize attention.
The combination of quarterly profit-driven “news reporting” with Americans’ cultivated addiction to media, with relaxed regulatory oversight with money-driven political power creates a perfect storm, a perpetual cycle. There are beneficiaries, sadly.
You give me hope, Steven. Yes, I need to have the silver lining pointed out to me, because it is so very thin. Robert Reich gives me hope. Heather Cox Richardson gives me hope. It is thoughtful, involved people like them--and you--that shine a light in the dark places by explaining why things are going so wrong with our political system. And things are going very wrong. We need all the hope we can get. And we need it soon. Thanks for your light.
Thank you, Marg.
Adam Schiff gives me hope- and consistently guides the 2/3 plus of USA that rejects by Fascist-Party-Formerly-Known-As-GOP in the right direction. Schiff has accurately described the worst of Trump's undemocratic incompetencies. When the California representative- in a reassuring, everyman manner that's the polar opposite of TFG's Mango Mussolinu legend-in-his-own-mind hyperbluster- disagrees with Garland's appeasement approach to this generation's Hitler-ish narcissistic meglomaniac, I pay attention. He and Hlllary deeply understand Trump in a manner only perhaps matched by the flailing despot's own niece.
My sixteen-year old granddaughter introduced me to the Korean boy band, BTS, last year. Since then I've seen them at the United Nations talking to their generation positively. Last year they raised and donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter and four years ago joined forced with UNICEF to help end violence, abuse and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally. It is so good to see that these young people are providing a positive role model to our youth. The adults aren't doing such a great job these days!
I have six wonderful grandchildren who excel in all their efforts, surround themselves with a diverse group of friends and take care of one another. They are ages 12 to 22. My two sons and their talented wives are wonderful role models! They each give me hope.
Younger, college age generation gives me hope.
Last weekend we had a protest of sorts here in Boise at Boise State University to demonstrate that women excel in the job sector, despite what Prof. Scott Yenor stated at a conservative conference. He said women now are medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome. Well, let me tell you, the college age young women in attendance had something to say about that as well as us granny aged women and those in between. I followed one student on Twitter because I was so impressed by her pinned tweet.
I am digressing a bit but my point is that I continue to meet this younger than me generation and they are advocates for justice, equality, democracy and more. I was not as thoughtful at that age. I supposed living in a capital city and in a college town gives me the opportunity to witness future great leaders.
#MeddlesomeWomen
The only hope I have for a better future in America is from the young folks who care.
My children and grandchildren are all the hope I have. My friends of 50+ years give me comfort and support. My husband and I just shake our heads at the world we leave them. We tried over the last 50 years to highlight climate change, racial inequality, authoritarianism. But we are no closer to erasing those scourges than we were 50 years ago.
I have hope that, in the end, good will prevail over evil. It's simple and probably naive, I get it. The operative phrase is "in the end". I don't know when that is. I have no illusions that "the end" means the next voting cycle in fact I suspect it does not. Once control of the mechanisms of elections administration is in the hands of conspiracy theorists and their ilk, I have trouble imagining what peaceful vehicle can effect change, if not elections, but that's another rabbit hole for another time....
"Democracy" is just another system, totally capable of being gamed. Many people assume, as I did once, that "democracy" is intrinsically fair. But remember: The Democratic Republic of North Korea is a "democracy". Russia "has elections", too.
Teachers and kids. They persist in spite of the shit the world barfs up.
Thank you both for responding and liking! Flattered! That said, I should have added, the inspiration for hope and the antidote to the friction and chaos (transient though it may be), IS an hour of Yo Yo Ma's fabulous concerts, or the Philharmonic, or the Boston Symphony in Tanglewood, on a summer's evening, overlooking the Berkshires, with clean fresh air and perhaps a Cabernet Sauvignon. See? Feeling better already!
Or, in my case, a Springsteen concert!
Well, I don't have much hope. The tiny bit of hope rests in Schiff and Liz Cheney, much as I disagree with her on everything else - but she is fighting to save truth and democracy; rests in Stacey Abrams and Gov. Newsom using TX's machinations against Republicans. We need to fight more strongly - fight fire with fire. Leticia James going straight after the criminal Trump who has always gotten away with everything - she won't let him, former President or not. And I am still hoping that Merrick Garland is waiting for evidence to be compiled into a coherent story with enough proof - supplied by some excellent journalists and the Jan 6 Commission and that within a month or so we will see them all rounded up and arrested - all those who planned to overthrow the 2020 election; and to add all the Russia-linked traitorous behavior of Trump, Bannon, et al. Who will turn the press around so that all Americans again get one set of facts?
At the root of this is a reliance on few reading newspapers, Murdoch's destruction of truth, and poor educational standards in the US. So much to change! So, many of us are also preparing for the worst - legislative takeover of voting, no path for Dems to ever win again; rising para-military bands supported by Trump and all the right-wingers; blood in the streets; and eventually - they come for the Jews - and they'll throw in Muslims, gays, disabled, etc. Cruelty and violence will prevail. All supported by an ignorant minority of the public swayed by lying "news" people. So...hope for the best, prepare for the worst. If we don't get the elections secured before the 2022 elections, it is all over for democracy here. Not much time left.
You are quite right. The stakes couldn’t be higher if the next election is not secured.
The continued economic strength of our Nation gives me hope.
Yes, it is true that the positive news about our economy doesn’t get the breaking news, breathless attention it deserves. But the truth is out there. A 4.2 unemployment rate, weekly jobless claims falling to decades old lows. Stories of wage increases as prospective employees have wage negotiating strength they haven’t had in a long time. A hard fought bipartisan infrastructure bill that is now law, (infrastructure week finally became a reality!) and with that law more jobs, the prospect of cleaner drinking water, repairs and replacements of crumbling roads and bridges and the extension of broadband to underserved areas.
While these realities are not blared with the regularity of say the inflation rate, the economy is indeed solid and growing stronger.
The challenge is given to us to make these points to anyone who will listen. To not be quiet and let discussions among our family and friends be dominated by the naysayers. It is my hope that in the coming months before the mid-cycle elections in 2022, that as the economy continues to get better that all of us that care about our Nation, continue to get the word out that our lives are better and getting better. And this is because of the agenda and progress of the Biden Administration.
The Main Stream Media makes money because they sell doom and gloom. Their “sky is falling” narrative will cause the House and Senate to go Republican in 2022. So it is up to all of us that see the real picture to get that news out there. The continuously improving economy and our efforts to frame that reality in our conversations with friends and family gives me hope.
Nothing nor anyone gives me hope bc nothing is being done to take down the ppl who were responsible for the Jan 6 attack. Not one. There is a ton of evidence against Trump, Boebert, Greene, Gosar Cawthorn, Meadows, Trump, Jr. Ivanka, Kellyanne, Kayleigh M., Eric Trump, Kimberly G, Jared.they were all involved and Garland refuses to prosecute any of them. So no I have no hope for this country, especially if the republicans claim majority in 2022.
Oh but there is much being done. Why do you think Mark Meadows is suing the Jan 6th Committee? He’s wearing quite the grimace these days as he just published the plan to overthrow an election and TFG is p-o! How pitiful. Garland is obviously going to act when he receives the recommendation of the Congress’ investigation. Praying it involves several perp walks from Seditionists and yes I understand the skepticism. Still I am hopeful ...
Cannot blame you for feeling this way. Why wouldn’t you? Why wouldn’t I?
I think for the most part that feeling of resignation comes from the constant bombardment of news and the feeling that there is not more you can do about it. That being said...
My hope has always been centered around my wife and partner in life. For the thirty-eight years we have been a couple, we have always been there for each other. Whether it be a death in the family, life threatening illness, career upheavals and downturns, or financial struggles, that for most couples are relationship enders, we weathered it together. We cherish the good times as well, and celebrate as often as we can. Now that both of us are retired, it's time to really enjoy life, and each other.
Whatever comes in the coming months and where we will be as a nation, I am glad I have her by my side. Being an historian, I know that this country will be okay in the end. There are a lot of us out there that will do whatever it takes to save it, as my Greatest Generation parents did 80 years ago. They expect nothing less, and it's our turn to live up to their legacy.
Due to personal circumstances, my hope is for the continued advancement in medicine. Heart problems are a leading cause of death for both men & women. That gene pervades/ supercedes all others in my paternal side of our family. Daddy died at 66, my grandfathers going way back died generally in their 50s. Also his sisters & my cousins, one at 49. It got both my brother & sister. Of the original family, only I survive, & I have had one heart attack & 6 stents. For a couple of weeks I have been short of breath climbing stairs. My chest feels tight. On Friday, my cardiologist sent me by ambulance to the hospital where I lie now in the ICU with wires, sticks in both arms & occasionally, beeping.
I am older in age than any of them were because of new medicines & procedures that were unavailable to many of them.
I have 3 children who most likely carry this gene. They are worried about me, but I really worry about them.
I truly hope & pray that science will prevail, find more ways , if not to defeat this disease, at least, slow its momentum, its pain, its expense, and the fright & sorrow it causes.
I am in the ICU on the first floor, have a room to myself with a window to still view the world. And I'll tell you, I'm much better, and if I'm not released come Tuesday, I am climbing out that window & taking off down the road . One's back & bottom can only take so much of these beds ! 😁
Wishing you the very best.
Many things give me hope. Mostly my faith is in GOD.... but also in those diligent truth seekers like the ones in Congress who don’t go home for their birthday or anniversary. They miss countless hours with their children. Those are people serving in Congress and the aids who help them. They are conducting thorough hearings, including the testimony of the Capital Police. It must be exhausting but they persist in grilling those who were privy to the buzz in places like Parler in the days before the attempted coup.
Under the sweaty jackets and worn nubby ties, the blouses gently stained with sweat; are superhero costumes. Those folks are trying to save the eagle called Democracy from those who would pluck the feathers to build their nest. Look closely at the disheveled, haggard faces of men like Jaime Raskin. He is bleary eyed on camera and even Eric Swalwell. I applaud them and support them. Someone mentioned HCR (Professor Richardson) earlier, she informs us just about every day, and what an endless task that’s been. Sometimes she writes until it’s time to rise and make breakfast.
I always read your articles as well Steven, and I thank you. I have hope because of those of you who will NEVER relent. We are in great need of your reports.
The eagle has courageous caregivers in you and your fellow scholars who inform and educate the regular folks out here. It may have a few sparse spots from people like TFG and his fellow shysters, but the eagle will not leave. The feathers, while sparse are still just the outer coat of a great bird named Democracy. It has a strong heart and blood beating through its veins. Thank God the true patriots will never let it fall!
Thank you, Debbie. These are times that require persistence—a refusal to relent to those who are trying their damnedest to make us weary and give up.
Extraterrestials refuse to visit our planet for fear they might get contaminated with our stupidity! I have lost hope, because even democrats are corrupted and all this, because of the almighty dollar. The solution is to keep money out of the discourse on either side. America was never a Democracy and the future does not look good, because we are well on our way to full blown fascism.
I think with so many investigations goi g on, there won’t be enough time to indict. Ppl say he’s going to run, he’s 76 yrs old, obese and may not see 2024 But he’s doing a lot of damage behind the scenes. Pelosi needs to start expelling all the far right congress people like Greene, Gosar, Cawthorn, Boebert. They need to get rid of the antiquated filibuster. Then they need to straighten out Sinema and Manchin possibly stripping them of their committees until they comply. It’s a complete mess all made from 1 man.😡
Determined and resilient citizens like Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams give me hope. Their unwillingness to back down and give in to the dark side of power and greed in politics proves there are brave heroes among us. So many more like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and other truth tellers who fight for democracy, no matter the obstacles, give me a sense that there is good in government, too.
Sort of like electronic particles. Sometimes the energy goes into attraction, sometimes into repelling other electrons. Natural forces. You'd think humans would have more understanding, compassion and empathy than electrons. What Locke, Rousseau, and the ancient Greeks promoting democracy understood, we have to coalesce socially and politically to survive. We have to acknowledge forces to make society function, so that individuals can express their individuality. The news media among others have America divided up into narrow, partisan interest groups. Friction generates news and news generates profits -- and more friction. If Biden has a good day, it doesn't sell Fox, or CNN, or the NY Times. If Biden has a so-so month, and there's nothing to report, there are no profits. Same with the economy, healthcare, even sports. If, hypothetically, there were a month where nothing significant happened politically and economically, and that was reported honestly, and if CNN Prime Time with its interim hosts could say, "nothing significant happened today, so Yo Yo Ma is going to present one his wonderful cello solos for the next hour to help people enjoy these precious moments and lower their collective blood pressures," the business people at CNN would be shot. Their real motto isn't "breaking news," it is "there has to be friction somewhere, even if it is only fabricated." My 2 cents.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment. No question the need for optimism bumps up against the need for conflict to mobilize attention.
The combination of quarterly profit-driven “news reporting” with Americans’ cultivated addiction to media, with relaxed regulatory oversight with money-driven political power creates a perfect storm, a perpetual cycle. There are beneficiaries, sadly.
You give me hope, Steven. Yes, I need to have the silver lining pointed out to me, because it is so very thin. Robert Reich gives me hope. Heather Cox Richardson gives me hope. It is thoughtful, involved people like them--and you--that shine a light in the dark places by explaining why things are going so wrong with our political system. And things are going very wrong. We need all the hope we can get. And we need it soon. Thanks for your light.
Thank you, Marg.
Adam Schiff gives me hope- and consistently guides the 2/3 plus of USA that rejects by Fascist-Party-Formerly-Known-As-GOP in the right direction. Schiff has accurately described the worst of Trump's undemocratic incompetencies. When the California representative- in a reassuring, everyman manner that's the polar opposite of TFG's Mango Mussolinu legend-in-his-own-mind hyperbluster- disagrees with Garland's appeasement approach to this generation's Hitler-ish narcissistic meglomaniac, I pay attention. He and Hlllary deeply understand Trump in a manner only perhaps matched by the flailing despot's own niece.
My sixteen-year old granddaughter introduced me to the Korean boy band, BTS, last year. Since then I've seen them at the United Nations talking to their generation positively. Last year they raised and donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter and four years ago joined forced with UNICEF to help end violence, abuse and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally. It is so good to see that these young people are providing a positive role model to our youth. The adults aren't doing such a great job these days!
I have six wonderful grandchildren who excel in all their efforts, surround themselves with a diverse group of friends and take care of one another. They are ages 12 to 22. My two sons and their talented wives are wonderful role models! They each give me hope.
Younger, college age generation gives me hope.
Last weekend we had a protest of sorts here in Boise at Boise State University to demonstrate that women excel in the job sector, despite what Prof. Scott Yenor stated at a conservative conference. He said women now are medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome. Well, let me tell you, the college age young women in attendance had something to say about that as well as us granny aged women and those in between. I followed one student on Twitter because I was so impressed by her pinned tweet.
I am digressing a bit but my point is that I continue to meet this younger than me generation and they are advocates for justice, equality, democracy and more. I was not as thoughtful at that age. I supposed living in a capital city and in a college town gives me the opportunity to witness future great leaders.
#MeddlesomeWomen
The only hope I have for a better future in America is from the young folks who care.
My children and grandchildren are all the hope I have. My friends of 50+ years give me comfort and support. My husband and I just shake our heads at the world we leave them. We tried over the last 50 years to highlight climate change, racial inequality, authoritarianism. But we are no closer to erasing those scourges than we were 50 years ago.
I have hope that, in the end, good will prevail over evil. It's simple and probably naive, I get it. The operative phrase is "in the end". I don't know when that is. I have no illusions that "the end" means the next voting cycle in fact I suspect it does not. Once control of the mechanisms of elections administration is in the hands of conspiracy theorists and their ilk, I have trouble imagining what peaceful vehicle can effect change, if not elections, but that's another rabbit hole for another time....
"Democracy" is just another system, totally capable of being gamed. Many people assume, as I did once, that "democracy" is intrinsically fair. But remember: The Democratic Republic of North Korea is a "democracy". Russia "has elections", too.
Teachers and kids. They persist in spite of the shit the world barfs up.
Thank you both for responding and liking! Flattered! That said, I should have added, the inspiration for hope and the antidote to the friction and chaos (transient though it may be), IS an hour of Yo Yo Ma's fabulous concerts, or the Philharmonic, or the Boston Symphony in Tanglewood, on a summer's evening, overlooking the Berkshires, with clean fresh air and perhaps a Cabernet Sauvignon. See? Feeling better already!
Or, in my case, a Springsteen concert!
Well, I don't have much hope. The tiny bit of hope rests in Schiff and Liz Cheney, much as I disagree with her on everything else - but she is fighting to save truth and democracy; rests in Stacey Abrams and Gov. Newsom using TX's machinations against Republicans. We need to fight more strongly - fight fire with fire. Leticia James going straight after the criminal Trump who has always gotten away with everything - she won't let him, former President or not. And I am still hoping that Merrick Garland is waiting for evidence to be compiled into a coherent story with enough proof - supplied by some excellent journalists and the Jan 6 Commission and that within a month or so we will see them all rounded up and arrested - all those who planned to overthrow the 2020 election; and to add all the Russia-linked traitorous behavior of Trump, Bannon, et al. Who will turn the press around so that all Americans again get one set of facts?
At the root of this is a reliance on few reading newspapers, Murdoch's destruction of truth, and poor educational standards in the US. So much to change! So, many of us are also preparing for the worst - legislative takeover of voting, no path for Dems to ever win again; rising para-military bands supported by Trump and all the right-wingers; blood in the streets; and eventually - they come for the Jews - and they'll throw in Muslims, gays, disabled, etc. Cruelty and violence will prevail. All supported by an ignorant minority of the public swayed by lying "news" people. So...hope for the best, prepare for the worst. If we don't get the elections secured before the 2022 elections, it is all over for democracy here. Not much time left.
You are quite right. The stakes couldn’t be higher if the next election is not secured.
The continued economic strength of our Nation gives me hope.
Yes, it is true that the positive news about our economy doesn’t get the breaking news, breathless attention it deserves. But the truth is out there. A 4.2 unemployment rate, weekly jobless claims falling to decades old lows. Stories of wage increases as prospective employees have wage negotiating strength they haven’t had in a long time. A hard fought bipartisan infrastructure bill that is now law, (infrastructure week finally became a reality!) and with that law more jobs, the prospect of cleaner drinking water, repairs and replacements of crumbling roads and bridges and the extension of broadband to underserved areas.
While these realities are not blared with the regularity of say the inflation rate, the economy is indeed solid and growing stronger.
The challenge is given to us to make these points to anyone who will listen. To not be quiet and let discussions among our family and friends be dominated by the naysayers. It is my hope that in the coming months before the mid-cycle elections in 2022, that as the economy continues to get better that all of us that care about our Nation, continue to get the word out that our lives are better and getting better. And this is because of the agenda and progress of the Biden Administration.
The Main Stream Media makes money because they sell doom and gloom. Their “sky is falling” narrative will cause the House and Senate to go Republican in 2022. So it is up to all of us that see the real picture to get that news out there. The continuously improving economy and our efforts to frame that reality in our conversations with friends and family gives me hope.
Nothing nor anyone gives me hope bc nothing is being done to take down the ppl who were responsible for the Jan 6 attack. Not one. There is a ton of evidence against Trump, Boebert, Greene, Gosar Cawthorn, Meadows, Trump, Jr. Ivanka, Kellyanne, Kayleigh M., Eric Trump, Kimberly G, Jared.they were all involved and Garland refuses to prosecute any of them. So no I have no hope for this country, especially if the republicans claim majority in 2022.
Oh but there is much being done. Why do you think Mark Meadows is suing the Jan 6th Committee? He’s wearing quite the grimace these days as he just published the plan to overthrow an election and TFG is p-o! How pitiful. Garland is obviously going to act when he receives the recommendation of the Congress’ investigation. Praying it involves several perp walks from Seditionists and yes I understand the skepticism. Still I am hopeful ...
Cannot blame you for feeling this way. Why wouldn’t you? Why wouldn’t I?
I think for the most part that feeling of resignation comes from the constant bombardment of news and the feeling that there is not more you can do about it. That being said...
My hope has always been centered around my wife and partner in life. For the thirty-eight years we have been a couple, we have always been there for each other. Whether it be a death in the family, life threatening illness, career upheavals and downturns, or financial struggles, that for most couples are relationship enders, we weathered it together. We cherish the good times as well, and celebrate as often as we can. Now that both of us are retired, it's time to really enjoy life, and each other.
Whatever comes in the coming months and where we will be as a nation, I am glad I have her by my side. Being an historian, I know that this country will be okay in the end. There are a lot of us out there that will do whatever it takes to save it, as my Greatest Generation parents did 80 years ago. They expect nothing less, and it's our turn to live up to their legacy.
Due to personal circumstances, my hope is for the continued advancement in medicine. Heart problems are a leading cause of death for both men & women. That gene pervades/ supercedes all others in my paternal side of our family. Daddy died at 66, my grandfathers going way back died generally in their 50s. Also his sisters & my cousins, one at 49. It got both my brother & sister. Of the original family, only I survive, & I have had one heart attack & 6 stents. For a couple of weeks I have been short of breath climbing stairs. My chest feels tight. On Friday, my cardiologist sent me by ambulance to the hospital where I lie now in the ICU with wires, sticks in both arms & occasionally, beeping.
I am older in age than any of them were because of new medicines & procedures that were unavailable to many of them.
I have 3 children who most likely carry this gene. They are worried about me, but I really worry about them.
I truly hope & pray that science will prevail, find more ways , if not to defeat this disease, at least, slow its momentum, its pain, its expense, and the fright & sorrow it causes.
I am in the ICU on the first floor, have a room to myself with a window to still view the world. And I'll tell you, I'm much better, and if I'm not released come Tuesday, I am climbing out that window & taking off down the road . One's back & bottom can only take so much of these beds ! 😁
Wishing you the very best.
Many things give me hope. Mostly my faith is in GOD.... but also in those diligent truth seekers like the ones in Congress who don’t go home for their birthday or anniversary. They miss countless hours with their children. Those are people serving in Congress and the aids who help them. They are conducting thorough hearings, including the testimony of the Capital Police. It must be exhausting but they persist in grilling those who were privy to the buzz in places like Parler in the days before the attempted coup.
Under the sweaty jackets and worn nubby ties, the blouses gently stained with sweat; are superhero costumes. Those folks are trying to save the eagle called Democracy from those who would pluck the feathers to build their nest. Look closely at the disheveled, haggard faces of men like Jaime Raskin. He is bleary eyed on camera and even Eric Swalwell. I applaud them and support them. Someone mentioned HCR (Professor Richardson) earlier, she informs us just about every day, and what an endless task that’s been. Sometimes she writes until it’s time to rise and make breakfast.
I always read your articles as well Steven, and I thank you. I have hope because of those of you who will NEVER relent. We are in great need of your reports.
The eagle has courageous caregivers in you and your fellow scholars who inform and educate the regular folks out here. It may have a few sparse spots from people like TFG and his fellow shysters, but the eagle will not leave. The feathers, while sparse are still just the outer coat of a great bird named Democracy. It has a strong heart and blood beating through its veins. Thank God the true patriots will never let it fall!
Thank you, Debbie. These are times that require persistence—a refusal to relent to those who are trying their damnedest to make us weary and give up.
Extraterrestials refuse to visit our planet for fear they might get contaminated with our stupidity! I have lost hope, because even democrats are corrupted and all this, because of the almighty dollar. The solution is to keep money out of the discourse on either side. America was never a Democracy and the future does not look good, because we are well on our way to full blown fascism.
I think with so many investigations goi g on, there won’t be enough time to indict. Ppl say he’s going to run, he’s 76 yrs old, obese and may not see 2024 But he’s doing a lot of damage behind the scenes. Pelosi needs to start expelling all the far right congress people like Greene, Gosar, Cawthorn, Boebert. They need to get rid of the antiquated filibuster. Then they need to straighten out Sinema and Manchin possibly stripping them of their committees until they comply. It’s a complete mess all made from 1 man.😡