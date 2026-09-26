America, America

America, America

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
5h

“There’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There’s nothing weak about looking out for others. There’s nothing weak about being honorable. You’re not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect.”

I often remember the advice given me as a young teacher by my first Head of School. “The strongest among us are almost always also the gentlest because real strength knows it has nothing to prove”.

Then there was the author, Thomas Heggen who wrote the novel from which the movie 'Mr. Roberts' was taken. He described his protagonist, the young lieutenant Douglas Roberts as the only kind of leader worthy of the name - one who doesn’t feel the need to always be looking behind him to see who’s following.

Keep those definitions in mind when considering the next president.

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Lynn Geri's avatar
Lynn Geri
4h

INTEGRITY, in the full scope of the word. Someone who sees themself as an integral part of the community, not above. And is dedicated to creating and supporting a fully integrated community, social, economic, education, religions, access, etc.

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