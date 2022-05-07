America, America

America, America

36 Comments
User's avatar
Gary Slutkin's avatar
Gary Slutkin
May 7, 2022

What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
May 7, 2022

"Imagine" by John Lennon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith Kindberg's avatar
Judith Kindberg
May 7, 2022

Don't forget Billie Holiday's sister song, "Strange Fruit."

"Southern trees bear a strange fruit

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root

Black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees..."

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
May 7, 2022

Those words. That voice…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Conger's avatar
Diane Conger
May 7, 2022

James Taylor "Shower the People" or "Copper-line". Both make me burst out in tears with the first notes (along with most of the other songs listed of course).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James S's avatar
James S
May 7, 2022

Bear with me - I am an oddball. "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. When John Fogerty wrote this song in 1969 the devastation of global warming was not even imagined. Yet this song so perfectly "fits" the climate change narrative and effects we now see today. It is especially profound at the end when he declares "One eye is taken for an eye" warning that earth would pay us back for callously "poking it in the eye". The song just gets me every time. (Not a bad melody either.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlayne McMurray's avatar
Charlayne McMurray
May 8, 2022

Louie Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World". John Lennon's "Imagine", Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". Vangelis' "Chariots of Fire". So, so many others. Music gets us through the good times, the bad times and the in-between times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Helene Stovall Lcsw's avatar
Helene Stovall Lcsw
May 7, 2022

Four years ago, I received a mengionoma diagnosis, and had been listening to queen at the time. From that time on, We are the champions, is my mantra, it gets me up and reminds me I still have work to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl C (Florida)'s avatar
Cheryl C (Florida)
May 7, 2022Edited

This Sam Cooke song is on my “Act Up!” playlist on Apple Music… along with “Glory” by Common and John Legend, “Freedom” by Beyoncé & Kendrick LaMar, “Where is the Love” by Back Eyed Peas, “Our Man Walter Cronkite” by Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Get Up, Stand Up” by Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Refugee” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “Hurricane” by Bob Dylan, “Black & White” by Three Dog Night, “Dear Mr President” by Pink, “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday, plus a few other songs people mentioned here… “Imagine” by John Lennon, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. I find many reasons to listen to this playlist lately.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
May 8, 2022

I know what you mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JBR's avatar
JBR
May 7, 2022

Valentine's Day. And My foolish heart. And Till there was you. And If Ever I would leave you. And La Vie an Rose. And Umbrellas of Cherbourg. And Berkeley Square. That song (s).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn Stephens's avatar
Carolyn Stephens
May 7, 2022

"Alone Again, Naturally," especially the cover by Diana Krall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
May 7, 2022

masters of war.... bob dylan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine and David Pickhardt's avatar
Catherine and David Pickhardt
May 7, 2022

PPM "The Times They Are 'A Changin'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DW's avatar
DW
May 7, 2022

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K7bGtR_ETJE

Lush Life, written (and sung by) Billy Strayhorn

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Doug Wright's avatar
Doug Wright
May 7, 2022

...and I would vote for Johnny Hartman's version, but I need to listen to Strayhorn's.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
DW's avatar
DW
May 7, 2022

Flipping the radio dial randomly one day and landed on this - my intro to lifelong jazz maniac.

Hartman’s version is smooth. This is raw, essential.

He wrote it when he was young, and had not even been to Paris. Perhaps it was a dream, a longing, especially since he was gay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rita Richards Newhouse's avatar
Rita Richards Newhouse
May 7, 2022Edited

The song you have chosen could not better express the hopes of the discriminated. Maybe America would fit in. However, I have been fortunate to never be in that circumstance. Therefore, my remembered songs are those my mother used to sing.Oddly, when not thinking of something, there is always a song playing in the background of my mind, even when I awake during the night, and they are always hers. Let Me Call You Sweetheart, It Had to be You, Blue Moon, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, all oldies.When growing up, she sang/hummed constantly til' it drove me crazy, so I asked her to please stop. She did. It was awful. The silence was deafening. So, I begged her to begin again. Her new one was Hey, Good Lookin'.

This phenomenon makes me think of her every day. What I wouldn't give to hear her singing

Give Me A Little Kiss, Will You, Huh ? just once more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AmERICA's avatar
AmERICA
May 7, 2022

The Long and Winding Road - Beatles - always stops me in my tracks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martha's avatar
Martha
May 7, 2022

One of my favorites always. His soulful voice takes me back to that time in my life when I was entering college and the turmoil of the late 60’s. I am reminded of the similarities to today. So much time; so little change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳's avatar
Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳
May 7, 2022

Too many to name! I’m writing a review now of Susan Cain’s “Bittersweet,” and she mentions the sadness behind songs written in C minor, so I looked into it. Fleetwood Mac’s “(Got Me) Hypnotized” is one such song, so I’ll mention that here too! Great question!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
May 7, 2022

Otis Redding: ‘I’ve been loving you too long’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darlene's avatar
Darlene
May 7, 2022

Ohio by CSNY. I was 13.. A real eye-opening time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Naima (NM)'s avatar
Naima (NM)
May 7, 2022

That Sam Cooke song is stunning. A whole other mood is a song that gives me chills rather than being uplifting, but it’s Dylan’s “Masters of War.” It’s bleak but honest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet E. Martin's avatar
Janet E. Martin
May 7, 2022

"Love Train" by the O'Jays I can imagine a person from every walk of life jumping aboard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shoes15a's avatar
Shoes15a
May 7, 2022

Sultans of Swing, Dire Straits

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Donna Jordan's avatar
Donna Jordan
May 7, 2022

You made me think of Dire Straights, Brothers in Arms

“ There's so many different worlds

So many different suns

And we have just one world

But we live in different ones”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
May 7, 2022

Solomon Burke: Don’t Give Up On Me

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
May 7, 2022

Once In A Lifetime. Well, how did I get here?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Doug Wright's avatar
Doug Wright
May 7, 2022

...you beat me to it!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
May 7, 2022

We just watched American Utopia on HBO max. Stellar!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Doug Wright's avatar
Doug Wright
May 7, 2022

Yes, excellent! We actually had tickets for earlier this year but cancelled when covid heated back up again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rsmale rsmale's avatar
rsmale rsmale
May 7, 2022

Streisand — Memories.

Corelli — Nessum Dorma

Lanza — E lucevan le Stella

Are three that immediately come to mind.

These 3 speak of passion, triumph, longings & memories all emotional and moving in their unique ways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PegsReilledUp's avatar
PegsReilledUp
May 9, 2022

Wow..so, so many choices. The Moody Blues come to mind right away. A lot of beautiful ones by those guys..Nights in White Satin is a great one.

Another one of my favorites is THE QUESTION

"Why do we never get an answer when we're knocking at the door

With a thousand million questions about hate and death and war?

'Cause when we stop and look around us, there is nothing that we need

In a world of persecution that is burning in its greed

Why do we never get an answer when we're knocking at the door?

Because the truth, it's hard to swallow, that's what the war of love is for

It's not the way that you say it

When you do those things to me

It's more the way that you mean it

When you tell me what will be

And when you stop and think about it

You won't believe it's true

That all the love you've been giving

Has all been meant for you."

Yeah..too much selfishness going on. Too much talking and not enough listening. And just what happened to the art of a good conversation anyway? I miss that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet Shapiro's avatar
Janet Shapiro
May 8, 2022

You'll Never Walk Alone. From the first time I heard it in high school (1966) as we produced the show Carousel, to now as an adult, its meaning has evolved, as have I. It continues to be very relevant. No person can really live a healthy life as an island. I am grateful to have had various people during various times in my life, who assured me that I was not alone in the journey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Scott's avatar
Linda Scott
May 8, 2022

The Staple Singers were on the front lines in the 60s... musically and literally (marching with Dr. King). Their songs were a beautiful blend of gospel and pop. Come Go With Me, Shake a Hand (Make a Friend), I'll Take You There, so many others. Mavis Staples is still out there doing it! Fortunate Son, by Credence Clearwater Revival, always speaks to me, now as much as when it was released.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture