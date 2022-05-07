Even before the words, it opens with yearning and a promise, a lush orchestral indication that this is not your average pop hit. Then come the words: “I was born by the river, in a little tent/Oh, and just like the river/I’ve been running ever since.” That’s followed by the chorus that’s both so simple and so deep that I always stop whatever I’m doing and listen: “It's been a long/A long time coming/But I know a change gonna come/Oh, yes it will.” In those words—mournful, hopeful, pleading for better—decades of hard-fought history and the future emerge.
Sam Cooke said “A Change is Gonna Come” came to him in a dream just after Christmas in 1963, and he recorded it several months later. He had heard and was moved by Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” not long before. And he was still smarting over a Holiday Inn manager in Shreveport, Louisiana, who refused him and his band, an angry confrontation which led to his being arrested and jailed. “Change” was released in March of 1964 on his album, Ain’t that Good News, and he only performed it live one time—on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The single of the song was released two weeks after his murder on December 11, 1964, at the heartbreaking age of 33.
“It's been too hard living/But I'm afraid to die/'Cause I don't know what's up there/Beyond the sky,” Cooke sings in the second verse. Then he tells us other stories: He goes to the movies and someone tells him “don’t hang around.” He goes to his brother and asks for help, but he ends up getting knocked “back down on my knees.” His final verse ends with considered optimism: “Oh, there been times that I thought/I couldn't last for long/But now I think I'm able, to carry on.”
I hope you’ll give this song a listen. Often remembered as a civil rights anthem, it hasn’t lost any of its impact as the decades pass. It’s a song that always makes me stop and listen.
What about you? What song always makes you stop and listen? I look forward to hearing your thoughts and listening to your suggestions, and the chance for this community to share with each other.
*Photo Credit: Jess Rand/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
"Imagine" by John Lennon
Don't forget Billie Holiday's sister song, "Strange Fruit."
"Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees..."
Those words. That voice…
James Taylor "Shower the People" or "Copper-line". Both make me burst out in tears with the first notes (along with most of the other songs listed of course).
Bear with me - I am an oddball. "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. When John Fogerty wrote this song in 1969 the devastation of global warming was not even imagined. Yet this song so perfectly "fits" the climate change narrative and effects we now see today. It is especially profound at the end when he declares "One eye is taken for an eye" warning that earth would pay us back for callously "poking it in the eye". The song just gets me every time. (Not a bad melody either.)
Louie Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World". John Lennon's "Imagine", Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". Vangelis' "Chariots of Fire". So, so many others. Music gets us through the good times, the bad times and the in-between times.
Four years ago, I received a mengionoma diagnosis, and had been listening to queen at the time. From that time on, We are the champions, is my mantra, it gets me up and reminds me I still have work to do.
This Sam Cooke song is on my “Act Up!” playlist on Apple Music… along with “Glory” by Common and John Legend, “Freedom” by Beyoncé & Kendrick LaMar, “Where is the Love” by Back Eyed Peas, “Our Man Walter Cronkite” by Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Get Up, Stand Up” by Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Refugee” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “Hurricane” by Bob Dylan, “Black & White” by Three Dog Night, “Dear Mr President” by Pink, “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday, plus a few other songs people mentioned here… “Imagine” by John Lennon, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. I find many reasons to listen to this playlist lately.
I know what you mean.
Valentine's Day. And My foolish heart. And Till there was you. And If Ever I would leave you. And La Vie an Rose. And Umbrellas of Cherbourg. And Berkeley Square. That song (s).
"Alone Again, Naturally," especially the cover by Diana Krall.
masters of war.... bob dylan
PPM "The Times They Are 'A Changin'
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K7bGtR_ETJE
Lush Life, written (and sung by) Billy Strayhorn
...and I would vote for Johnny Hartman's version, but I need to listen to Strayhorn's.
Flipping the radio dial randomly one day and landed on this - my intro to lifelong jazz maniac.
Hartman’s version is smooth. This is raw, essential.
He wrote it when he was young, and had not even been to Paris. Perhaps it was a dream, a longing, especially since he was gay.
The song you have chosen could not better express the hopes of the discriminated. Maybe America would fit in. However, I have been fortunate to never be in that circumstance. Therefore, my remembered songs are those my mother used to sing.Oddly, when not thinking of something, there is always a song playing in the background of my mind, even when I awake during the night, and they are always hers. Let Me Call You Sweetheart, It Had to be You, Blue Moon, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, all oldies.When growing up, she sang/hummed constantly til' it drove me crazy, so I asked her to please stop. She did. It was awful. The silence was deafening. So, I begged her to begin again. Her new one was Hey, Good Lookin'.
This phenomenon makes me think of her every day. What I wouldn't give to hear her singing
Give Me A Little Kiss, Will You, Huh ? just once more.
The Long and Winding Road - Beatles - always stops me in my tracks!
One of my favorites always. His soulful voice takes me back to that time in my life when I was entering college and the turmoil of the late 60’s. I am reminded of the similarities to today. So much time; so little change.
Too many to name! I’m writing a review now of Susan Cain’s “Bittersweet,” and she mentions the sadness behind songs written in C minor, so I looked into it. Fleetwood Mac’s “(Got Me) Hypnotized” is one such song, so I’ll mention that here too! Great question!
Otis Redding: ‘I’ve been loving you too long’
Ohio by CSNY. I was 13.. A real eye-opening time.
That Sam Cooke song is stunning. A whole other mood is a song that gives me chills rather than being uplifting, but it’s Dylan’s “Masters of War.” It’s bleak but honest.
"Love Train" by the O'Jays I can imagine a person from every walk of life jumping aboard.
Sultans of Swing, Dire Straits
You made me think of Dire Straights, Brothers in Arms
“ There's so many different worlds
So many different suns
And we have just one world
But we live in different ones”
Solomon Burke: Don’t Give Up On Me
Once In A Lifetime. Well, how did I get here?
...you beat me to it!
We just watched American Utopia on HBO max. Stellar!
Yes, excellent! We actually had tickets for earlier this year but cancelled when covid heated back up again.
Streisand — Memories.
Corelli — Nessum Dorma
Lanza — E lucevan le Stella
Are three that immediately come to mind.
These 3 speak of passion, triumph, longings & memories all emotional and moving in their unique ways.
Wow..so, so many choices. The Moody Blues come to mind right away. A lot of beautiful ones by those guys..Nights in White Satin is a great one.
Another one of my favorites is THE QUESTION
"Why do we never get an answer when we're knocking at the door
With a thousand million questions about hate and death and war?
'Cause when we stop and look around us, there is nothing that we need
In a world of persecution that is burning in its greed
Why do we never get an answer when we're knocking at the door?
Because the truth, it's hard to swallow, that's what the war of love is for
It's not the way that you say it
When you do those things to me
It's more the way that you mean it
When you tell me what will be
And when you stop and think about it
You won't believe it's true
That all the love you've been giving
Has all been meant for you."
Yeah..too much selfishness going on. Too much talking and not enough listening. And just what happened to the art of a good conversation anyway? I miss that.
You'll Never Walk Alone. From the first time I heard it in high school (1966) as we produced the show Carousel, to now as an adult, its meaning has evolved, as have I. It continues to be very relevant. No person can really live a healthy life as an island. I am grateful to have had various people during various times in my life, who assured me that I was not alone in the journey.
The Staple Singers were on the front lines in the 60s... musically and literally (marching with Dr. King). Their songs were a beautiful blend of gospel and pop. Come Go With Me, Shake a Hand (Make a Friend), I'll Take You There, so many others. Mavis Staples is still out there doing it! Fortunate Son, by Credence Clearwater Revival, always speaks to me, now as much as when it was released.
