America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christie's avatar
Christie
3hEdited

I haven’t been able to truly celebrate our Independence Day since 2017…since this malignancy first occupied The People’s House, fondled and kissed a flag he has not respect, no loyalty to. We used to have a BBQ with friends & family, walk to a nearby park to watch fireworks, we hung the Betsy Ross flag and celebrated our country…no more. This year we will instead gather to simply celebrate our granddaughters and their birthdays…no flag waving, family not country!

Reply
Share
7 replies
laura b's avatar
laura b
3h

I am thankful to have been born in this country. My family and I have been blessed. I’m grateful for all the men and women who, for the past 250 years, have fought to preserve the liberty we have enjoyed. Not all of us, but still despair has not deterred the efforts to ensure we as citizens are treated as equals worthy of respect.

I cannot celebrate what Trump, his corrupt cronies and his mindless sycophants are doing to our country. I cannot celebrate his interpretation of this 4th of July. I won’t decorate or participate in any events this year except to support my family.

I’ll keep a small Statue of Liberty over my kitchen sink to remind me of what our principles are supposed to be.

I don’t say these things with pride, but with anger and sadness.

No Happy 4th of July this year.

Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture