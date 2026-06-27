A centennial celebration in New York’s Madison Square in 1876. (Photo via Bettmann and Getty Images)

In one week it will be the 4th of July. I suspect that it will hit differently this year for most of us. And not just because this is the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding, a date that in normal times could be a chance to reflect on the nation’s achievements.

It’s a perverse twist of fate that at this milestone the American democratic project is facing the threat of its demise. And more, this existential crisis is not the result of an attack by a foreign adversary—rather the corrupt actions of a malignancy occupying our White House supported by applauding accomplices in Washington and throughout the land.



For a sign of how far we have fallen, look no further than the comments yesterday of House Speaker Mike Johnson, addressing a room full of Republicans. “If we lose the midterms, these Democrats will turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body, and they'll go after the president's family, the cabinet, his donors, friends, half of you in this room will be targeted,” he said. “I run the protection program. We’ll take care of you.”

I run the protection program. Johnson sounded like a mobster, not a leading representative of the people responsible for upholding the rule of law. He didn’t say, “We have nothing to hide.” He said that they need to hold onto power so their actions will not be scrutinized. And he wasn’t just talking about Donald Trump, but also Trump’s family and the whole collection of miscreants who comprise his corrupt nexus, men and women who are exploiting our government for their own enrichment.

Add to this the remarks of J.D. Vance at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday. He made light of Nixon’s role in Watergate that led to his resignation and Gerald Ford’s decision to pardon him so he would avoid criminal prosecution. If it happened today, Vance tellingly said, it would be “like a 12-hour news story…The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy.”

Rather than living in a moment when the country is led by men and women of higher purpose, who understand the gravity of their responsibilities to the country and to history, we are being held hostage by a proudly ignorant man who despises the constraints of our Constitution. Recall Trump’s response to then-ABC News reporter Terry Moran last year when asked what the Declaration of Independence means to him. "Well, it means exactly what it says, it's a declaration,” he said. “A declaration of unity and love and respect, and it means a lot. And it's something very special to our country."

In other words, Trump hasn’t read it. He doesn’t know what it means. He doesn’t recognize that it’s a foundational document which inspired a fledging country and the world. He hasn’t absorbed its values or its ideas about equality and liberty. He doesn’t grasp that, rather than a mere declaration of “unity and love and respect,” this was a searing assertion of independence to reject monarchy, tyranny and oppression.

But here we are. This is our moment, no matter how perverse. This week as we enter our 250th year, a time we could have spent relaxing and celebrating the survival of our republic, we are facing a crossroads.

Perhaps this complicated 4th of July will be the inspiration that an overwhelming majority of Americans need to take a stand this November and defend democracy, justice and the rule of law. That presumes enough Americans recognize that we cannot allow a corrupt and despotic regime—indifferent to the needs of the people—to continue to wreak havoc in its quest for maximum wealth and unfettered power. As often as it’s been said, it’s true now: The stakes could not be higher.

So, what will this 4th of July mean to you? Will this be a day to celebrate our nation’s founding? Will it be a reminder of how profound these November midterms will be? In turn, will you focus on enjoying time with family or friends, maybe do some grilling and watch fireworks, without letting our current predicament spoil your holiday break? Or maybe you’ll use this weekend to advocate for a better future?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to learn from each other. I may include some of your responses in my 4th of July post later in the week. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

One programming note: I will be having a special Substack Live tomorrow with Lara Downes, a renowned pianist, recording artist and musical curator. Several weeks ago, I wrote about her inspired undertaking, “The Declaration Project,” which will culminate in a multimedia musical event premiering at Lincoln Center in New York on July 1. I hope you’ll join our conversation.

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