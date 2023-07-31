America, America

DougAz
Jul 31, 2023

Very good. I've stood inside:

The gas chambers at Auschwitz

The bomb bay of Enola Gay

The actual Trinity site

The Ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

I worked a bit for Phillip Morrison. He set the trigger at Trinity.

I have an SB Physics.

I've talked with Paul Tibbets and Chuck Sweeny

I knew about the Holocaust in 1965, age 11

I didn't learn about the horror of slavery in WVa schools. Not until about 1972 on my own reading

A few points:

1. Only knowing the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki prevented (so far) World War III. Testing and demonstration never deter. The world detonated 450 Megatons in the air from about 450 nuclear blasts. Obviously, the radiation sickness and health effects were not a deterrent.

2. The Horror of the Holocaust is well known. It is to be taught in the racist Florida curriculum. Torture, death explained. The Horror of the atomic bomb is widely known. And why it was unnecessary to show it in Oppenheimer.

3. Too many white Americans, like Ron DeSantis and the illiterate Moms for Liberty are afraid of the historical truth of Slavery in America. Many adults know that Torture, Rape of women and children, lynching, hound chasing and more were all a vital part of American history. Lincoln estimated the wealth value of slaves in 1858 to be a then $1 billion.

4. There is no reason that Slavery Horror can't be taught along the same model of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

I use this illustration. "The Germans taught the Jews good skills and provided good jobs that benefited them".

Outrageous of course. Like Florida's aversion and misrepresentation of Slavery.

Free articles on the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer from physicists who were actually a part, even Oppy articles, you can read them here:

https://thebulletin.org/2023/07/a-manhattan-project-historian-comments-on-oppenheimer

1 reply
Al Bellenchia
Al Bellenchia
Jul 31, 2023Edited

Sadly, many still are largely children. They want fairly-tales, mommy/daddy, and Big Brother. Laying off responsibility to someone else. As day-to-day life becomes more difficult for so many, it seems like an attractive choice. It seldom is.

