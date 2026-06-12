America, America

America, America

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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
16h

I saw the press interview where the player who make that last basket that won the game was asked that trite question about how it felt to have won the game. I was struck by his matter-of-fact reply. For me that shows: 1) He knows that he was part of a team effort; that point would be nothing without the teammates that put him in position to make the basket by getting the score to where it was, and 2) He was focused on the moment when he made that basket, not its implications.

I am reminded, yet again, of Heather Cox Richardson's "Letter" about the events around the ride of Paul Revere, William Dawes, and Samuel Prescottt: a lot of people were involved, but it was each individual doing what he could, whether it was showing the lanterns or spreading the word, that came together to create that moment. I am stitching a piece in honor of the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States that shows key moments. The pattern has the phrase, "A Worthy Patriot," at the top, but I plan to replace it with some other phrase, not sure what yet, because it is never about just one person but about each person doing his or her part.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
18hEdited

Speaking of doing the impossible: it happens all the time.

“Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by those doing it.” - James Baldwin

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/a-concept-and-a-plan?r=7wk5d&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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