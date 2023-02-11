America, America

America, America

Harolynne Bobis
Feb 11, 2023

What the World Needs Now. So timeless, still.

Callahan Burke (Cal)
Feb 11, 2023

His Melodie’s defined an era. And many of our lives.

Sondra Petty White
Feb 11, 2023

Oh, so true! I’m almost teary eyed just thinking about it.

Tom G.
Feb 11, 2023

It would have to be A House Is Not a Home, for me. I remember exactly where I was when I heard it the first time. And every subsequent time, I would struggle to keep doing what I was doing each time I heard it. It touched a part of me unknown even to me.

Sharyn
Feb 11, 2023

Being of that certain age, it’s a toss up between Walk on by - sung by Dionne Warwick and Say a little prayer sung by Aretha - given Aretha’s voice the edge goes there but both of these songs were prominent in the sixties pop canon. Even though I was a Beatles fan through and through and still am, the songs sung by the female artists still resonate with me..

Arthur Iamele
Feb 11, 2023

Walk on by

Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳
Feb 11, 2023

All of them. He was a genius.

Judy CZUBATI
Feb 11, 2023

Raindrops…. As I loved the movie.

Caro Henry
Feb 11, 2023

I don’t know if I can choose just one! If pushed, I would say Close to You. I loved the Carpenters and used to play their albums over and over until they started to skip. 😄 Those were the days.

Sondra Petty White
Feb 11, 2023

Yes they were the days!

DougAz
Feb 11, 2023

They Long to be (Close to You). Carpenters. High School love.

Sondra Petty White
Feb 11, 2023

Oh please, now i’m crying…..

Diana Ruddick
Feb 11, 2023

So hard to choose! He was brilliant, and the stories in his songs so memorable. I think "Do You Know the Way to San Jose."

rsmale rsmale
Feb 11, 2023

Promises, Promises. It’s such a damn hard song to sing. My dad loved Alfie.

Rhonda Thomas
Feb 11, 2023

Walk on by! Beautiful words and music! Ms Warwick’s voice is smooth and flawless!

DW
Feb 11, 2023

It is she that makes that song so great

Carrie
Feb 11, 2023

Real tie between The Look of Love and Walk on By. He was a genius composer and song writer. Some wonderful music for sure! He will be missed by a generation of people who loved his music and I hope the generations following us, will learn to love it also.

Michelle
Feb 11, 2023

He was just incredible. "One Less Bell To Answer" If I have to pick just one.

Rita Richards Newhouse
Feb 11, 2023

The Look of Love & This Guy's In Love With You. I remember when he was married to Angie Dickinson, she of Dressed to Kill, a favorite movie. A coststar of that was Ken Baker who was a realtor colleague of mine at Coldwell Banker in Ramsey, NJ. He waved the glove out of the taxi window.. ( One thought leads to another. )

Michele Wesselman
Feb 11, 2023

Wow, you’re really making us pick? I think I played each one in my head before picking, “Walk on By”.

Jamie Schler
Feb 11, 2023

Oh gosh there were so many great songs and we had them all memorized so we could sing along, right? If I had to pick one it might have to be Say a Little Prayer.

Sam Urdank
Feb 11, 2023

If I were to sit down an go through the catalog of his tunes I would find others that I have forgotten about that were memorable for me over the years..However, when considering this question, I must default to my never ending appreciation and affection for Aretha Franklin.."Say a Little Prayer"

MMB-PHX
Feb 11, 2023

Burt's specials on PBS will live on, thank goodness. Favorites are hard to name as so many have noted because they all thweaked something deep inside all of us, but Dionne's Walk on By had deep meaning for me as a lad and was later recorded by the We Five which is a classic version. And, all Dusty Springfield songs were great beginning with The Look of Love.

Elisabeth Iler
Feb 12, 2023

Steven, “What The World Needs Now, Is Love, Sweet Love” sung by the inimitable Dionne Warwick. I saw her at Philharmonic Hall in 1965 or so. Will never forget the thrill!

Janet Shapiro
Feb 11, 2023

Wow. This is 1 of the hardest questions you have posed in all of these months of our great discussions. I love every song you listed, every song Burt Bacharach composed. I was really shaken by his passing, as his music was so much a part of my growing up. And his music always resonates in my head. So, if I have to select just 1 song, I select: What The World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love. And although it was written a long time ago, it has a message very important for our world today.

G.L.W.
Feb 11, 2023

Thanks for asking. Most of the news coverage dismisses BB as a mere pop composer from a bygone age. Apparently the obit writers don’t “get” the sophistication or complexity of his music, and its influence. My top song pick would be “I Say a Little Prayer.” It’s such a relatable song, with the singer going through all the routines of her day, but with her life enlivened by love. Three versions stand out: Aretha’s, with her earthy, yearning crooning; Dionne’s beautiful soprano floating above a propulsive bass line that gives the song edge and energy; and Bacharach’s lush orchestration, with him at the piano. Oh, and don’t forget the song’s use in the rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding, where the tune sets all the diners in the restaurant singing and swaying!

Christina Pazzanese
Feb 12, 2023

Very, very tough. As much as I love Aretha's version of "I Say A Little Prayer" and Dusty Springfield's "The Look of Love" (the dry version from her Dusty! lp), "A House is Not a Home" is my favorite. Dusty's version and Luther Vandross are 1 and 1A for me.

Let's face it: Most of Hal David's lyrics were pretty cheesy and sexist and very awkward to sing unless you're a pro. But Burt's compositions, esp his melodies and arrangements, are really superlative. If someone put new words to his music, these songs would last another 100 years. Not so if you add new music to "Do you know the way to San Jose/I've been away so long, I may go wrong and lose my way." 😬

Wendy Stebbins
Feb 11, 2023

Steve,

I like your tribute and get your point. Asking me to pick my favorite BB song is like asking me which of my four children I would keep. Plus I’m a Libra so can’t make decisions.

Assuming you’re not a Libra, which song would YOU select?

Wendy Stebbins

Steven Beschloss
Feb 13, 2023Edited

Wendy, I admit: This is hard to answer. I’m

not a Libra so I’ll make a pick. I’d go with “What the World Needs Now.” It only takes three notes to know what the song is, and a few more to know it has to be a BB composition. And its theme is still of the moment.

Martha Sanchez-Lowery
Feb 11, 2023

I did not know until this week that My Little Red Book by Love - a psychedelic pop confection was written by Bachrach. The swells, drums and crescendoes are timeless.

As for my all time fave I would go with Alfie!

https://youtu.be/z7SFpxWpcOw

G.L.W.
Feb 11, 2023

Expand full comment
Kate Bergam
Feb 11, 2023

Thank you for this. I love Burt Bacharachs songs. I think my favorite is Walk on By. And I especially love it when they are a jazz cover. (Shout out to the amazing jazz radio station KMHD Portland) Timeless music for everyone.

Steve
Feb 11, 2023Edited

Promises, Promises is a tour de force of Bacharach-isms. Time signatures, harmonies, melodic lines, all combined spectacularly unconventionally.

Craig Calhoun
Feb 11, 2023

Ok, I’m game. And I’ll go for The Look of Love with What the World Needs Now as runner up.

Al Bellenchia
Feb 11, 2023

A master. His genius was genuine.

Julia Larrabee
Feb 11, 2023

One Less Bell to Answer sung by the 5th Dimension. Oh, my poor record player…..😜💝

Charlotte Cody
Feb 11, 2023

It's almost impossible to pick just one. For me, it's pretty much a tie between Alfie and Walk On By, but the others are all close to the top! His talent has always been amazing, and I think the collaborations between him and Dionne Warwick are the best of the lot. (Although I do love Arthur's Theme too.)

jane mitakides
Feb 11, 2023

Close to You

Mike Jones
Feb 11, 2023Edited

So many, but you asked. Let's try "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself." I'd never want to break up with my love, but if I did, this would be the song for the moment. Precisely. The version by Colin Hay if I can be more specific.

Mimi Jones
Feb 11, 2023

I Say a little Prayer

Mimi Jones
Feb 11, 2023

Addendum

I've been singing it all morning 😂

Thank you Mr. Bacharach and of course Aretha

Allie
Feb 11, 2023

"What the world needs now is love sweet love". I was born in Dec of 1970 butt I had always heard of or

known of Burt Bacharach. I never realized he composed or arranged these songs. It's a great loss of our time.

Robert Dale
Feb 11, 2023

Too hard to name just one! So many were great.

Deborah Lima
Feb 11, 2023

I would pick this version of “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head”. I must have watched this movie at the drive in theater at least 10 times. https://youtu.be/_VyA2f6hGW4

Manuel Olmo
Feb 11, 2023

More importantly, as I read each title I hear the song in my head, realizing that I know them all!! And enjoying that feeling of being transported back to where I was in space and time.

Cheryl Cardran
Feb 11, 2023

Soooo hard to choose! But Alfie regularly pops into my head more than any other. I love its message.

Terry Hourigan, R.N.
Feb 11, 2023

Alfie. I was secretly an Alfie, last year of high school, and never forgot it for long.

Susan T
Feb 11, 2023

The Look of Love - Sergio Mendez & Brazil 66 1967 cover is great. However, my absolute fav of that song is Sergio’s 2008 cover on his album Encanto ( https://youtu.be/a0QLtjlSqLk ) Burt’s music has covered so many genres!

The Neurodiverse Couple
Feb 13, 2023

The soundtrack of my youth! The answer to your question will depend on the mood I'm in, since this music was encoded in me during those tempestuous and moody years of adolescence. Right now over coffee I'm listening to "I Say a Little Prayer for You" because my sweetheart here in Italy is convalescing from covid.

Rita Poley
Feb 12, 2023

Waited a bit to answer. Happy I did. All the comments are so moving. Love his music - the soundtrack of my life. Have to go with That's What Friends are For, Raindrops and One Less Bell to Answer. Do I get a top ten instead of one?

Esther Bediones
Feb 12, 2023

Thank you for the wonderful tribute. Love his music and Ms. D. Warwick. I in America in 1970.

Janet Howe
Feb 12, 2023

Mine would be Alfie--the song seemed perfect for Michael Caine's character in the movie.

Jenn
Feb 11, 2023

His songs were the background music of my childhood. My favorite is “Say a Little Prayer” but it was tough since “Do you Know the Way to San Jose” is such a fun rhythm.

Lemony Little
Feb 11, 2023

This Guys In Love With You.

But so many are treasures.

I loved that Burt enjoyed the horse races too and we often saw him at Santa Anita

Tony Heller
Feb 11, 2023

First let me thank you for your excellent news letter which enriches and carries on the enlightened and liberal traditions of our America, counteracting the misinformation and disinformation unfortunately so currently prevalent. Great contribution to the documentaries of Ken Burns also where I first encountered you! And now thanks for including important pop culture icons like Burt Bacharach. As with many other folks it's hard to choose. As a singer myself I would probably pick "The Look of Love" and "They Long to Be (Close to You)"--especially loving Karen Carpenter's voice! Keep up the good fight!

Don Kingfield
Feb 11, 2023

Alfie

Ren manmann
Feb 11, 2023

“A House Is Not a Home”

