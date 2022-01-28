America, America

America, America

Radical Liberal
Jan 29, 2022

This blows my mind Steven: I wrote an article with the exact same name and published in on Medium (https://medium.com/leftovers-again/who-can-you-trust-65a03ffa2414?source=friends_link&sk=20c3a8d2d6a84b6090f307f160c06c75). I would be honored if you would give it, and some of my writings on America, a purview. You can find links to everything here: https://timothyjsabo.blogspot.com/2022/01/welcome-to-my-blog-this-simple-blog.html

C. A. Goss Jr
Jan 28, 2022

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."

Margaret Mead

What are our choices now? Submit ourselves to the new church/state cadre or hang onto the notion that our democracy and the Republic are worth saving.

Hope. I'm sure we are more than a small number, but the opposition to democracy has managed to put us in a situation which denies us the protections for democracy set out in the constitution. The Constitution is a living document, in all its content demanding progressive legislation to keep up with the needs of society, not religion nor a political party.

"We are free today substantially, but the day will come when our Republic will be an impossibility. It will be an impossibility because wealth will be concentrated in the hands of a few. A Republic cannot stand upon bayonets, and when the day comes when the wealth of the nation will be in the hands of a few, then we must rely upon the wisdom of the best elements in the country to readjust the laws of the nations to the changed conditions."

James Madison

In the last two hundred years we have allowed our laws to stagnate. We are at least that far behind in bringing our constitution in line with the realities of society. Both parties have elected self-serving grifters, and now we lack the ability to remove them from office.

Biden could expand the Supreme Court. Garland could prosecute more of the obvious offenders. We could have Democratic legislators giving heated public speeches and push back to the obnoxious laws being proposed in every GOP controlled state. Crickets.

Molasses run slow in January.

Hope must outweigh doubt. Determination must overcome fear.

