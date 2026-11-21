See the sly smile on Vladimir Putin’s face as American traitor Donald Trump greets him effusively Thursday? (Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s my friend,” Donald Trump said warmly Thursday when he saw Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then, coming close, Trump whispered in Putin’s ear: “Nice to see you, nice to see you.”

“God, protect us from such friends,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted in response to Trump’s effusive meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Asked on Friday by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins whether he believes Putin is a friend to America, Trump answered, “I can’t speak to America.”

So the so-called President of the United States can’t answer whether Putin is a friend to America. Well, I can. It’s really not hard.

No, Kaitlan, the murderous Russian dictator—who is dedicated to the weakening of the United States and Europe and the deadly destruction of our democratic ally Ukraine—is not a friend to America.

But, better yet, listen to what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to say yesterday on the subject: “Of course, for us, he’s an enemy. Of course, for us, he’s a killer. And I think for most of the people in the world he’s a killer because he’s killing. By the way, he’s killing each day and night.” And not just soldiers on the battlefield. “He’s a killer of civilians also.”

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Russia has suffered more than 1,630,980 troop casualties since its invasion in February of 2022. That includes more than half a million deaths. Ukraine, meanwhile, has suffered some 450,000 casualties, including about 50,000 deaths. On top of this, according to United Nations reporting, more than 18,000 civilians have been killed and another 58,000 have been injured in Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

So when I ask today’s prompt—Who is this friend of Putin?—the simple answer is Donald Trump. But that begs the deeper question: Who is this traitorous Donald Trump who warmly befriends a sociopathic mass murderer like Vladimir Putin? And how could a so-called President of the United States warmly embrace a man who is bent on the destruction and takeover of Ukraine, the weakening of the NATO alliance, the weakening of Europe and the weakening of the United States? What does the Constitution say about providing aid and comfort to an enemy?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

Share

I remain committed to raising my voice as vividly and fiercely as I can. I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $50 a year or $5 a month to show your support and enhance your engagement—to share your thoughts in the comments sections and access all content.