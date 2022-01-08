In the opening minutes of the new Aaron Sorkin film, Being the Ricardos, we learn that 60 million people tuned in each week to watch I Love Lucy, making it the most popular show on television for most of its six-year run. Viewers could count on marital hijinks between Lucy and Ricky, along with their neighbors Fred and Ethel Mertz, but most of all they watched to laugh at the one-of-a-kind physical comedy of Lucille Ball and her character’s ditzy escapades. (One of the film’s re-creations: when Lucy stomps around in a vat of grapes and loses her earring.) To this day, an estimated 40 million Americans watch syndicated reruns of I Love Lucy, a series that ended production in 1957 and remains beloved around the globe.
The death on New Year’s Eve of another iconic comedienne, Betty White, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was another reminder of the powerful ability of laughter to bring people together. Various pundits from across the political spectrum noted that Betty White was one of the few wonderful people that everyone could agree on. Saturday Night Live’s replay of her 2010 appearance as host (at the ripe old age of 88) proved her wry and often salty appeal. Among the highlights: A sketch in which she appears on an NPR program to talk about her delicious muffins.
For myself, despite my best attempts during the holidays to stick to reading novels, multi-day marathon reruns of The Office were addictive. More than once I told my family as one episode ended, “Oh, just one more.” That’s a show—and nearly every character in it, but maybe especially the ridiculous Dwight Schrute played by Rainn Wilson—that never fails to make me laugh out loud.
In the coming months, as the challenges facing America and the globe intensify and accumulate, we might find it harder to just sit back and laugh together. So let’s take this moment to ask: Who makes you laugh? Or, what show or movie never fails to make you laugh? Goodness knows we all need a funny break now and then. So I hope you’ll share your favorites. As always, please be respectful of each other.
(If we had) Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests.
Stephen Colbert has kept me sane and laughing during through these T**** years.
Martin Short. The late Joan Rivers and Don Rickles.
Annaleigh Ashford on the sitcom B Positive. I don't watch it all the time but I'm so impressed by her. I think her skill at physical comedy rivals Lucille Ball.
I'm old enough to remember great stand-up comedians performing on the Ed Sullivan Show. My favorite was Bob Newhart.
I watch the movie, My Cousin Vinny, every time it is shown on television. So funny. Interesting that it is so legally correct, it is shown / studied in law courses.
Ric and Morty (Adult Swim), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and of course Stephen Colbert https://www.tiktok.com/@colbertlateshow/video/7050540530798988590?
My wife and I faithfully watch "MASH" every night. Even in the darkest of times, the show and the characters makes us laugh. We are also big fans of any of Mel Brooks films, which reminds us to laugh at ourselves. The one sports movie I can't get enough of is "The Replacements", since I feel I have a kinship with each of the characters and the team as a whole.
MASH is really special.
Jim Gaffigan cracks me up. He has 4 or 5 children, he’s very pale and chubby and his wife is a real Beauty. He makes fun of his love for traveling and his gawky presence amongst the British. He’s very self deprecating .. which is hilarious. Funny stuff.
My girl friend and I watched ‘We Are the Millers’ the other day. She has watched it a few other times, but it was my first. That movie is hilarious! I also enjoy the ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.
I listen to the podcast “Smartless” usually while walking my Pandemic Pup! It is laugh out loud hilarious with hosts Jason Bateman, Shane Hayes and Will Arnet. Different guest every week in conversation with all three. It’s a real tonic in these crazy times.
I’ll check it out! Thanks.
I have probably seen every episode of The Golden Girls 25+ times, but I keep watching. Those ladies and the superb writing on that show never fail to make me laugh. Love them all!
The Honeymooners were my go to for hilarity. Ralph, Ed, Alice and Trixie can never be replaced
Can’t forget Married with Children
Actually, America’s Funniest Home Videos makes me laugh out loud. You can’t beat people doing really stupid stuff.
Just watched the first episode of Judge Steve Harvey. I always enjoy his humor.
Jim Gaffigan is topical and funny without being obscene. I guess I’m old fashioned about language.
Sarah Millican is hysterical - a bit raunchy, never mean. She has a huge following in the UK. Likewise, Brendan O'Carroll of Mrs. Brown's Boys fame - the series is laugh out loud funny. And sometimes I'll find old Johnny Carson shows with Rodney Dangerfield and Robin Williams. Guaranteed for a laugh!
Oh Dangerfield was a character .. and Robin was a national treasure. Mrs. Doubtfire always makes me laugh.
Especially when he cracked Carson up!
Loved Lucy…. Now I like folks like Jim GAFFIGAN
The Big Bang Theory in reruns. Outrageous but intelligent and perceptive!
Tim Conway, he made me laugh.
Bob’s Burgers…I know I know but I like it. None of the treacle that Seth MacFarlane peppers Family Guy with. And The Simpsons is about 20 years or so past its sell by date for my taste. As to non animated I like Ted Lasso. Superstore was great, as was Brooklyn 99. I like TDS but rarely get the chance to watch. Oh and Spaceballs. Always Spaceballs.
All those shows are on Peacock. I bought it for a few months just for that! Also the music!
Yes !! Jim Gaffigan was one of my favs as well.
