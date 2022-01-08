America, America

America, America

Jeann Iris Brick
Jan 8, 2022

(If we had) Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests.

Rebecca Larson
Jan 8, 2022

Stephen Colbert has kept me sane and laughing during through these T**** years.

MOBILIZER
Jan 8, 2022

Martin Short. The late Joan Rivers and Don Rickles.

Carolyn Stephens
Jan 8, 2022

Annaleigh Ashford on the sitcom B Positive. I don't watch it all the time but I'm so impressed by her. I think her skill at physical comedy rivals Lucille Ball.

I'm old enough to remember great stand-up comedians performing on the Ed Sullivan Show. My favorite was Bob Newhart.

Rita Richards Newhouse
Jan 8, 2022

I watch the movie, My Cousin Vinny, every time it is shown on television. So funny. Interesting that it is so legally correct, it is shown / studied in law courses.

Nibbles McDaniel
Jan 8, 2022Edited

Ric and Morty (Adult Swim), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and of course Stephen Colbert https://www.tiktok.com/@colbertlateshow/video/7050540530798988590?

charlesmweber@roadrunner.com
Jan 8, 2022

My wife and I faithfully watch "MASH" every night. Even in the darkest of times, the show and the characters makes us laugh. We are also big fans of any of Mel Brooks films, which reminds us to laugh at ourselves. The one sports movie I can't get enough of is "The Replacements", since I feel I have a kinship with each of the characters and the team as a whole.

Runfastandwin
Jan 8, 2022

MASH is really special.

Debbie French
Jan 10, 2022

Jim Gaffigan cracks me up. He has 4 or 5 children, he’s very pale and chubby and his wife is a real Beauty. He makes fun of his love for traveling and his gawky presence amongst the British. He’s very self deprecating .. which is hilarious. Funny stuff.

My girl friend and I watched ‘We Are the Millers’ the other day. She has watched it a few other times, but it was my first. That movie is hilarious! I also enjoy the ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Jane Castruccio
Jan 8, 2022

I listen to the podcast “Smartless” usually while walking my Pandemic Pup! It is laugh out loud hilarious with hosts Jason Bateman, Shane Hayes and Will Arnet. Different guest every week in conversation with all three. It’s a real tonic in these crazy times.

Debbie French
Jan 10, 2022

I’ll check it out! Thanks.

Amy Szmania
Jan 9, 2022

I have probably seen every episode of The Golden Girls 25+ times, but I keep watching. Those ladies and the superb writing on that show never fail to make me laugh. Love them all!

Papa Sitta
Jan 8, 2022

The Honeymooners were my go to for hilarity. Ralph, Ed, Alice and Trixie can never be replaced

Donna Relyea
Jan 9, 2022

Can’t forget Married with Children

Sharyn
Jan 9, 2022

Actually, America’s Funniest Home Videos makes me laugh out loud. You can’t beat people doing really stupid stuff.

SK
Jan 9, 2022

Just watched the first episode of Judge Steve Harvey. I always enjoy his humor.

Shoes15a
Jan 9, 2022

Jim Gaffigan is topical and funny without being obscene. I guess I’m old fashioned about language.

Kalelogram
Jan 8, 2022

Sarah Millican is hysterical - a bit raunchy, never mean. She has a huge following in the UK. Likewise, Brendan O'Carroll of Mrs. Brown's Boys fame - the series is laugh out loud funny. And sometimes I'll find old Johnny Carson shows with Rodney Dangerfield and Robin Williams. Guaranteed for a laugh!

Debbie French
Jan 10, 2022

Oh Dangerfield was a character .. and Robin was a national treasure. Mrs. Doubtfire always makes me laugh.

Kalelogram
Jan 10, 2022

Especially when he cracked Carson up!

Judy CZUBATI
Jan 8, 2022

Loved Lucy…. Now I like folks like Jim GAFFIGAN

Tony Heller
Jan 17, 2022

The Big Bang Theory in reruns. Outrageous but intelligent and perceptive!

Linda P.
Jan 10, 2022

Tim Conway, he made me laugh.

Runfastandwin
Jan 8, 2022Edited

Bob’s Burgers…I know I know but I like it. None of the treacle that Seth MacFarlane peppers Family Guy with. And The Simpsons is about 20 years or so past its sell by date for my taste. As to non animated I like Ted Lasso. Superstore was great, as was Brooklyn 99. I like TDS but rarely get the chance to watch. Oh and Spaceballs. Always Spaceballs.

Runfastandwin
Jan 8, 2022

All those shows are on Peacock. I bought it for a few months just for that! Also the music!

Debbie French
Jan 10, 2022

Yes !! Jim Gaffigan was one of my favs as well.

