America, America

America, America

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
2h

As an abandoned Afghan ally this question touches something very deep in me what does it mean when a government stops seeing the human beings behind its promises?

I stood with America as an ally. I believed the promises. I believed that those who worked with America and stood beside Americans would not simply be forgotten when the situation became difficult. There were many promises, many words about partnership, safety, and a future. But today, I am still one of those left behind.

to the current U.S. government I want to ask respectfully how can you speak about democracy human dignity and protecting people from cruelty while so many Afghan allies who trusted your promises are still living with fear and uncertainty? We were not just names on documents or numbers in reports. We were human beings. We had families hopes and dreams for a safer life.

This is why your words about real humans in public office mean so much to me. Leadership is not only about power. It is about remembering the people who trusted you when keeping a promise becomes difficult.

I do not ask anyone to feel sorry for me. I ask the current U.S. government to remember us. Please remember the Afghan allies who stood beside America and now feel abandoned by the very government whose promises gave us hope.

Sometimes the deepest pain is not being defeated. It is being forgotten after you believed someone would never leave you behind.

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Wendy Burge's avatar
Wendy Burge
2h

I will never vote for someone that I can’t imagine playing with dogs or trying to get kids to eat broccoli. I may put this motto on a T shirt!

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