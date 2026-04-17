America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
6h

“Do remember that dishonesty and cowardice always have to be paid for. Don’t imagine that for years on end you can make yourself the boot-licking propagandist of the Soviet régime, or any other régime, and then suddenly return to mental decency. Once a whore, always a whore.” - George Orwell

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Lisa Leonardi's avatar
Lisa Leonardi
6hEdited

JD Vance is Violet Beaureguard come to life. He shines as the personification of gluttony and greed in the republican party. He is so proud to have been chosen for a lead role in the Putin and Netanyahu reality show, entitled "How to Destroy Human Decency with the Seven Deadly Sins in Order to Rule the World." Little does he know that he is but a tool for evil and after all of Trump's buttlicking cabinet members are fired, next in line to be flushed down the shoot, straight into hell.

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