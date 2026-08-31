America, America

America, America

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
6m

Steven, you open with "Decades from now, scholars and interested citizens will be studying this period to try and understand how and why so many Americans were willing to toss away the democratic experiment—the promise of 250 years."

Decades from now? What about today? This minute? Us "interested citizens" are perplexed every day on how/why Trump has lasted so long. You, me, and everyone but Trump's followers wonder how voters have "twice elected a man so buffoonish, depraved and hateful to the highest office in the land legitimately?" Perhaps its time to dig into "legitimately." How can we assume that? Trump is still harping on the contest he lost. We should be focusing on how the hell did this ignorant, brain damaged, narcisistic, bully atain the office twice! At age 88, I'm too old to await scholars thumbing through aged newspapers to find who (whom) to blame for Trump's two stints in office. Not me. Not you. Not your readers. There are so many people to nominate for blame. The uber wealthy who fear disapproval will not allow their riches to grow? Republicans in office who stupidly believe Trump has weight (not pounds, influence) to affect votes? You? Me? Your readers? Nope. Not us.

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