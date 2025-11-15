America, America

Dawn Kucera
3h

I think that if it isn't, and the public lets him slide, that we are a country not much worth saving. But - it will be the undoing - for a couple reasons. The hardest calls for transparency are coming from within the house - the GOP faithful want that promised kept. and unlike their leaders, they don't seem to care where, or to whom, it leads. I think most Republicans, like Dems, are repulsed by the idea of old white men abusing young girls. And by the way, Megyn Kelly's comment about -15-y.o's not as bad as 8 y.o's --- why does this woman still have a job? At any age under the legal limit (16 in a few states, 18 most places) it's statutory rape.

and also I think it has now gotten too big to be squashed down. I can't see how this just fades away - even it trump attacks Venezuela - which he might do just as a distraction. the man is dangerous.

Final thought. I wonder about all the people in his circle trying to make all this go away - Vance, Miller, and especially Susie Wiles. Are they so morally bankrupt that they work to make all this sordidness go away? Guess so. Remember the good old days when staff resigned because they disagreed with the head honcho? I guess there really is no bottom any more.

Don Buckter
4hEdited

Thanks Steven for yet another stimulating piece. Cutting to the chase … The salaciousness of “le affair Epstein” will bring Trump down in the end. I do not celebrate. I have profound sadness for the victims and I worry constantly about the effect all of this is having on the young.Those whose world knows nothing but Trump and Trumpism.

