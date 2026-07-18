A very small and desperate man will say anything, no matter how false. He proved that Thursday night with his easily rebuked lies about the 2020 election. (Photo by Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s plenty to be alarmed about. Donald Trump’s bottomless corruption and self-enrichment. His expanding war with Iran has no end in sight. His lies about the 2020 election and his pathetic attempts to claim China caused his loss. His lies that state-governed election systems are so broken and vulnerable that the federal government must “fix” them before the midterms. His utter indifference to affordability issues facing everyday Americans. Lawless ICE goons killing people in our streets. The continuing coverup of the Epstein files. His hostility to our laws and democracy itself.

This list could go on and on.

If you’re feeling alarmed, there’s an unending bounty of destruction, corruption and lies to explain your legitimate worry. Smoke-filled skies from more than 800 Canadian wildfires affecting more than 100 million Americans—while the Trump regime lies that there is no climate crisis—only makes it worse. So does the ticking clock that reminds us we still have 107 days until the November midterms—more than enough time for Trump and his thugs to create more havoc and fear.

But here’s the thing. So many of these threats and transgressions are untethered from reality. Trump, a singular liar in American history, thinks truth bends to his will. His operatives, trying their worst to make his lies seem real, are struggling to keep up.

I mean, how foolish did Jay Clayton, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, when he refused to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 election under repeated questioning? Does Markwayne Mullin, Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, really think his empty threats to jail state-level election officials who won’t hand over voter rolls or do his election-related bidding will stand up in court? Is it any wonder Republicans are, according to one former Trump official, “scared shitless” when Trump blathers on about rigged elections while doing nothing to strengthen the economy and bring down prices?

On this Saturday and in the weeks ahead, I think it’s worth reflecting on whether the truth will win out. In other words, will Trump’s blatant corruption, his daily lies, his fatal blunder into war with Iran, his gross indifference to the financial struggles of most Americans, his regime’s murderous lawlessness, his Justice Department’s continuing coverup of the incriminating contents of the Epstein files, his accelerating cognitive decline fail to register with a large majority of American voters? Or will these and other realities that take so little effort to recognize be exposed in November and beyond?

So what do you think? Will the truth win out? Has the mounting acceleration of violations and degradations reached a point that cannot be ignored in November and beyond? Is the plethora of lies and threats reaching a crescendo that will eventually collapse under its own weight (or following investigations and prosecutions)—making it stunningly obvious how dim, desperate and insubstantial is the foundation upon which the whole regime’s justification sits? Put more bluntly, have most Americans tired of the constant crap? And, as we look ahead to the midterms, does this give you hope?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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