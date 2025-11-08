(Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday the Trump regime appealed (successfully) to the Supreme Court to block the release of SNAP food assistance benefits for nearly 42 million Americans who depend on this funding to stave off hunger. This week Donald Trump called the focus on affordability by winning electoral campaigns a “con job” by Democrats, insisting without evidence that “groceries are way down.” Asked about the abusive actions of ICE agents, Trump responded, “I think they haven’t gone far enough.”

Meanwhile, as inflation and unemployment is rising again, prices are up as a result of the tariff policies and Americans are feeling the impact of the government shutdown, Trump has prioritized demolishing the East Wing of the White House to build a gigantic ballroom and proudly released photos of his marble and gold renovation of the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom. Acknowledging that healthcare premiums will likely go way up, Trump avoided blame by saying, “Obamacare is a disaster. The Obamacare premium is going to go up 17 or 18 percent and that’s not my fault.”

These are just a handful of examples that help explain why the photograph above has captured so much attention. It was taken on Thursday in the Oval Office after a pharmaceutical executive passed out. While several people tended to the medical emergency and the press were ushered out, Agence France-Presse photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds lingered just long enough to capture how Trump was responding to the situation.

Video revealed that Trump at first looked at what was happening, then quickly turned away as if the events had nothing to do with him and were not his problem. In this single moment, we got more visual evidence of Trump’s absence of compassion, indeed the indifference to the suffering of another human. The response not only confirms our expectations of this man and his absence of character, it symbolizes how he’s conducted his time in our White House. Were this Joe Biden or Barack Obama or even George Bush, we would likely expect a far different response to a person in need. What a tragedy that at a time of grave and great challenges a man like this occupies our White House.

I almost skipped over this subject because the photo almost seems too obvious, too on-the-nose. But I can imagine, 50 or 100 years from now, that students will be scrutinizing this image for insights on who this man was and why he did the things that he did. They will study the people hovered over the fallen man and dwell on the stiff figure with the red tie, standing lifelessly behind his desk, his eyes suggesting that he’s not really there or expressing his disappointment that the attention has been shifted away from him. This may well be studied as a definitive picture of the Trump years, but perhaps also analyzed by psychologists and other professionals to understand the nature of sociopathy and the requirements of good leadership.

Much like we may look at a photo of a smiling John F. Kennedy in his convertible limousine moments before his assassination in Dallas and wonder how that terrible tragedy could have happened, we may look at this photo of Trump and wonder how this terrible tragedy is happening in our Oval Office now.

So what do you think? Will this photo define the Trump years? Will it be the iconic expression of what we are all living through? If so, why? Or, do you expect that another photo will be more emblematic, such as the Trump’s likely favorite image of himself surrounded by Secret Service agents, raising his fist in the moments after the shooting last year in Butler, Pennsylvania? Perhaps you’d like to mention images that have come to define other eras say why they endure, such as the famous kiss in Times Square at the end of World War II, the shocking image of the naked Vietnamese girl fleeing from a napalm attack during that war or the gorgeous photo of Earth taken from space in 1968, known as “Earthrise.”

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

