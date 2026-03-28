America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay Maxey's avatar
Kay Maxey
3hEdited

Yes!! I'll be there in all my 85 year old glory,with my No Kings sign! He and Project 2025 must be stopped!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn Zuckerman Gray's avatar
Lynn Zuckerman Gray
3h

I'll be there in all my 76 year old glory. We Boomers have been on the streets since the Vietnam War. I have a sign from the first No Kings march that I am using again, will be wearing a baseball hat celebrating the ACLU and all of its successes, and a bright yellow No Kings sweatshirt sadly under my winter jacket. Hope to see you all there!

Reply
Share
4 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture