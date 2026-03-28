At the No Kings protest on October 18 last year in New York. (Photo by Steven Beschloss)

I will be reporting on the ground at the No Kings protest in New York City today. It will be one of over 3,200 events scheduled around the country, well over the 2,000 events held at the last No Kings in October. That protest attracted some seven million people who wanted their voices to be heard—to express their outrage toward the anti-democratic agenda of the Trump regime and its despotic leader.

We can expect more Americans to speak out today—against Trump’s lawlessness, his trashing of the Constitution, his plotting to suppress the vote, his terrorizing of communities with masked thugs, his ignoring the peoples’ needs while enriching his billionaire cronies, his recklessly unauthorized and unsupported war with Iran and more. I expect many Americans will also joyfully express their love for America—for the values of democracy, equality and justice.

Will you be protesting at a No Kings event today? Where will you be and what issues will you be highlighting? Will you be attending with others you know? Have you made a sign? Please do share what is motivating you and whether you’ve participated in previous protests.

Today is a chance to prove that there are more of us than there are of them—and that we are not about to let their deranged leader or their regime’s hateful agenda end our democratic project. Americans still possess the power to decide their future.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. There will be more insights to come with live interviews and other insights after 2 PM ET today when the march begins in NYC.

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