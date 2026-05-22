America, America

America, America

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Sharon Turner's avatar
Sharon Turner
3h

Article II, Section 4

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

I do believe that we have more than enough proof, especially of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. IMHO, this is the way to proceed to start to right this sinking ship.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
2h

This is a gorgeous essay…full of reason, heart, faith and hope which, until our present time, were always the arms that beckoned us when times got tough. I’m running for them now. I’m taking this heart, faith, hope, and grit by the hand. We’ll join hands with all freedom-loving citizens to walk through this wall of fire to a better place. We can, and we will. With no other choice, we’ll part the Red Sea and start across. In the Old Testament, the character “Nacshon” didn’t wait for the Egyptians to overtake the people who were overwhelmed by the prospect of drowning in the sea. There was no other way forward…no other path. Nacshon knew that the only way to freedom was across this immense and dangerous place. He swallowed his fear and started. Miraculously, the sea parted…an important metaphor for moving toward freedom even when things look impossible.

That is what we have to do. “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”?

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