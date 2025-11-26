An actor portrays Lincoln and a holiday table. (Photos by Michael S. Williamson and Alex Raths via Getty Images)

On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation. He soberly acknowledged that he was doing so “in the midst of a civil war of unequalled magnitude and severity.” And he reflected on “the lamentable civil strife in which we are engaged” leading to the many “who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers.”

But despite his honest depiction of our nation’s tragedy, America’s 16th president was also able to see beyond it. He described “the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies” and asked Americans to look ahead and “expect continuance of years with large increase of freedom.” (He had signed the final Emancipation Proclamation nine months earlier.)

On that October day, Lincoln proclaimed that Americans should “set apart and observe the last Thursday of November…as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise.” In what reads like a prayer, he concluded with his hope for “the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it…to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”

This heartfelt proclamation—inspired by magazine editor Sarah Josepha Hale who sought to make Thanksgiving a fixed holiday and increase national unity—offers us a vivid reminder that even in times of conflict and cruelty we can find reasons for hope and gratitude.

Taking Lincoln’s lead for our time, we can both acknowledge the reckless destruction and abuse that has caused so much strife, while also cherishing the deep and continuing commitment of so many Americans to seek justice, demand compassion and embrace democratic ideals. It is heartening to know that many among us will not roll over and quietly permit a despotic, hateful regime to consolidate its power.

That includes many of you in our America, America community. And it’s this growing defiance shown by people in power as well as everyday Americans that helps explain why this regime’s hold is weakening and will ultimately fail.

So with that, permit me to say: I hope you will take the next few days to breathe, recharge and experience a happy and peaceful Thanksgiving with family and friends. Eat too much, laugh hard, hug your loved ones, swap sentimental stories, remember the reasons in your own life to be thankful. Don’t let that cranky cousin or wrongheaded uncle drag you into a foolish fight.

Soon we’ll be back in the hunt to make sense of our world and push back against the worst among us. But for now, please relish the chance to nourish yourself without distraction.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to independent journalism and overcoming this despotic regime.