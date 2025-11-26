America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buzz Roberts's avatar
Buzz Roberts
4h

Beautifully written post. Finally seeing glimmers of hope after a painful ten months. Hope you have a happy thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Kevin Crawford's avatar
Kevin Crawford
2h

Well done! A happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. I appreciate your level head when everyone is losing there’s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steven Beschloss
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture