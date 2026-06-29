America, America

America, America

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Sharon Turner's avatar
Sharon Turner
3h

The quiet man who stands at the back of the room is often the most dangerous. That is Russell Vought. He is the definition of an ideologue who is blinded by the white supremacist, Christian Nationalist ideology of the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. He is about as anti-American as they come.

Article II, Section 4 should be invoked for "... High Crimes and Misdemeanors." The entire regime is guilty of failure to uphold their oath to the Constitution and attempting to overthrow our government and the Rule of Law.

The same should also be said for the blatant violation of the Constitution by the six radical members of the Supreme Court. If Impeachment is possible, then it should be done.

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Hans Flikkema's avatar
Hans Flikkema
3h

Thanks Steve. Including yourself, there are many more who have warned the American people for Trumps plans but somehow these messages did not really land clearly with the majority of people.......they could not translate for themselves how that would affect their personal lives and lets not forget....most Americans did and still do very well on a global scale... for them this was merely political talk to win power.......Even more importantly, the GOP/MAGA/Trump strategy was to simply deny all of these allegations, which even strengthened the people's feeling this was all political smoke....... and most astonishingly, now it is quite clear that they have been mislead and lied to by GOP, MAGA and Trump; there is hardly any outrage, not even at the continuous misleading of the American people by for example the Speaker of the House.... because it has not affected the large majority that much so far.... yeah the fuel prices....well that is Iran to blame for ... It is not until a large part of the American people start to become uncomfortable in their daily life because of Trump policies and actions that much wider resistance will grow into a big force......

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