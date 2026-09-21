America, America

America, America

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Jay H. O'Flynn, III, MD's avatar
Jay H. O'Flynn, III, MD
36m

JFK, RFK, MLK Jr.? What the hell did they do that even remotely approximates …?

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Will's avatar
Will
5m

Where exactly will the drones etc be stored in an arch that is 40% air? Will the top flip open like a Zippo lighter and swarms of drones fly out? Can this get any more ridiculous?

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