Author’s note: This was one of our very first discussion threads—and it remains one of my favorites. Perhaps you contributed to the original post back on March 20 or perhaps you’re reading this for the first time. In either case, I’d welcome your sharing your thoughts and experiences here.
I grew up in and around Chicago. I was accustomed to the tabletop-flat landscapes of the Midwest. After grad school, my first newspaper job was writing for the Beaver County Times, a 60,000-circulation daily in Western Pennsylvania just outside Pittsburgh.
I loved being there—the rolling hills, the rivers, the distant hum of trains cutting through the back hills and along the water’s edge, even the massive steel mills belching smoke and fire at night, harking back to the harsh but poetic days of the industrial revolution that built modern America. This was the 1980s: It was a tough time for local residents as many of the mills were closing and steel jobs were disappearing.
At first I wrote about the troubled economic times, but after a while most of my feature writing for the Sunday paper sought to buoy battered spirits. I especially remember riding in a truck with one of the last home-delivery milkmen and in a locomotive with the conductor of a freight train. I still remember how inspiring that place was for me—the physical environment, the resilient people, the history—and how much I relished learning about the life there.
We often focus here on the troubles our country, our democracy, is facing. (And we must.) But this week’s question seeks inspiration: Where do you find American beauty? Please tell about a place or a community or an experience that captures that positive feeling: Share a memory that can remind us why we love this country.
I remain grateful for each of you who choose to devote some of your time to the emergence of America, America. I hope that you find value—and I hope that you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber at some point, if you are not already.
I too grew up around Chicago. I remember the distant sound of a train at night; gentle snow falling; spring rains; playing outside all summer long until the sun went down. We moved to California when I was 17, the difference was head-turning. I have been here over 50 years and still marvel at the beauty and I love the Pacific Ocean. The western part of this country is big and wide open with forests and mountains and vistas. This is American beauty to me.
Glad you asked us to comment on this. I have recently lost some lifelong friends, thanks to the Trump mania, economic delusions of the Right, and now where we live in beautiful and bountiful California. I am a native Californian, born, raised and continue to live here after retirement. My Greatest Generation parents (Native Nebraskan and Marylander who both served their country in both theatres) migrated here in 1949 armed with what they could pack in the car and hopped from one US Air Force base to another' on reserve duty, across country to settle in The Golden State, where Dad had his aeronautical engineering with the RAND Corporation waiting. Sure, there were places they loved to visit, but once in California, it was to become home to my parents, and eventually my sister and me.
Throughout my life, I have spent more time exploring my home state, when others are lured by other states, other countries, or exotic locales. Yet there is something to the concept of "you can start in the mountains skiing in the morning, and surfing in the afternoon at the beach". No other state can claim that. Though I am not a skier, but I love the scent of the pines and redwoods, the mountain vistas we are blessed with, the long stretches of farmland and orchards, the unique fauna and flora, the stretching mystic coastlines of the Central Coast, the surfing beaches, and sandy, rocky deserts. So, what keeps luring everyone to this cornucopia? The land of opportunity, wealth, ever growing jobs due to technological advances, and of course the weather. Often, those of us who have lived here for most of our lives take it for granted and have lost sight of what it means to be a Californian.
Lately there has been a deluge of insults and bad mouthing about California, from friends and former friends, and even its residents. From the high taxes (gee isn't there is a cost to do business and live ANYWHERE? ), immigration (most of this is racist) and homeless issues, "crappy" public education, or how the state is torn politically over the Newsome and Democratic legislative leadership, the ever-present water shortage, or now the COVID response. Some have fled to Texas, Idaho, or the Midwest and South. They keep asking us when we are leaving, and often insult us for our choice not to leave.
I guess you can say that my wife and I are some of the lucky ones. My wife's family also migrated to California from the Midwest seeking economic opportunity and a new start after the Korean War. Both of our parents were eventual homeowners in different parts of the city. We were lucky enough to meet in college and we have been inseparable ever since. Both of us chose careers in the public sector (thirty-four years in public education for me, forty years in various departments and entities in the City of Los Angeles for her) and amassed enough in our public pensions and personal investments to have our comfortable version of The Golden Years. Plus, thanks to years ago tax reform, we can live out our days in her childhood home, that has been newly renovated. Now with the free time, we will be exploring more of what our great state has to offer, including its beautiful scenery, its history, geology, and bounty.
That's what American Beauty means to us. "Eureka!" Right here in my Golden State.
https://youtu.be/gjWV16_RvMc
Beautifully written. I visited San Diego several times. We were on Coronado Island and I remember jogging along the beach. I was fascinated when a large group of Marines ran by us singing cadence. I love CA. Would have moved there in a heartbeat. Nice to hear you love your state, and I was praying and donated to Newsome from MO. Also my daughter is a teacher and GOD bless our educators .. true HERO’s, molding and educating under extreme duress at this time. Enjoy your retirement.
I've lived all but 18 months of my nearly 62 years in North Carolina, and I am incredibly fortunate to live in a state of such surpassing natural beauty. I live in the rolling hills of the Piedmont in the central part of the state, but for most of my life I've had occasions to visit both the mountains to the west and the coastal regions to the east, including some of the country's most beautiful beaches. I won't claim that it's the most beautiful state in the country, just that I'm very glad to have spent my life here.
I grew up in El Paso, Tx. located at the foot of the Franklin mountains in the vastness of the Chihuahuan desert. What appears austere and mundane to most people traveling through it is, on closer examination, an ecological wonder. Amazing wildlife. Archeological scatters everywhere. Precious watersheds. We used to hike and explore this area with a love and reverence for the land. To this day, it’s my favorite passion.
Back in the late '60s as a first year teacher, I taught my First Graders "America, the Beautiful" with pictures of Washington State: spacious skies= sky divers from local airport; waves of grain=eastern Wa. grain fields; purple mountains= Mt. Rainer; fruited plains= apple trees; brotherhood= pictures of our diversity; shining sea=obvious. A lot of beauty in one state.
I've lived in upstate NY and New England all my life. Nothing compares to summers in the Adirondacks. Also, a drive through the back roads of Western MA can surprise you with its hidden open spaces
I like the LA freeway overpass tour which I made up on my own. I like the fact that a freeway can take you pretty much anywhere in the world, just pull outta your driveway and away you go…
I just spent a week in Telluride Co. Not only is the town beautiful, the people are always very friendly and polite. Speaking to complete strangers on chair lifts without any political issues being raised. I am from Ca and many people in town are from Texas, Alabama, Tenn. Conversations are always pleasant.
I was raised for the better part of my life in Peoria IL. This is a river city. We have views of barges and riverboats plying the Illinois River. The best view, however, is Grandview Drive, the street Teddy Roosevelt named the World’s Most Beautiful Drive. From the bluffs, one can see a panoramic view of Lake Peoria which is actually a wide spot in the river. The street is also lined with large mansions and a castle. https://cdn.onlyinyourstate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Grandview-700x469.jpg
My hubby and I traveled there from our town of Washington, MO. To see Joe Bonamassa (who loves Peoria) in concert. I woke up the next morning with a stunning view of the bridge. Incredible time in your town.
I’m so glad you enjoyed Peoria (and Joe Bonamassa)! Spread the word!
I was born & raised in Georgia, but Las Vegas has been my home for over 40 years. I love the beauty of the West. There is a place back home that will always be in my heart. The huge and beautiful campus of Berry College near Rome, GA. It's visually stunning but also is a symbol of hard work and dedication.
Merry Christmas to all! I’m in MO. I live in a town called Washington, MO. It lies on the Missouri river and holds a mansion which belonged to the Busch family in the early 40’s. There was a brewery and beer was shipped up the river until the Busch family relocated and built the St. Louis brewery which ultimately did commerce of the freshly brewed hops and barley along the Mississippi River. The mansion was sold to the VFW in the 50’s and I Held my wedding reception in one of the halls complete with giant BINGO boards.
Anyhew, the rivers and bluffs of Missouri stole my heart, being from Washington State, I love the outdoors. (We used to ski and toboggan on Mt. Rainer.)
Back to the rivers and commanding bluffs. One day the hubby took me along the river road (Highway 94) to a conservation area that led to a place called Grand Bluff. I had no idea where I was headed, he just said it was a hike up and wear good shoes. When I reached the top, I realized I was standing where Lewis and Clark stood. It was a look out and there was a plaque telling the story of the men’s trek to make maps of the area with the rivers. That view was amazing of the Missouri River. To the right was a lovely winery town called Herman.
It is an incredible country and I’ve lived in 7 states, but these bluffs are magnificent. I’m attaching a link, hope it opens okay. God bless all who read Steven’s posts. I am a fan.
Debbie French https://www.google.com/search?q=Grande+Bluff+MO&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari#lkt=LocalPoiPhotos&lpg=ik:CAoSLEFGMVFpcE5xc09rdEU1YU5SSDZCa1ZJeXFSUmNfeXczMFF6NFJnSkFzMUlo&trex=m_t:lcl_akp,rc_f:rln,rc_ludocids:10474461635353586414,ru_gwp:0%252C7,ru_lqi:Cg9HcmFuZGUgQmx1ZmYgTU9IqNacweiAgIAIWhkQABABGAAYAiIPZ3JhbmRlIGJsdWZmIG1vkgEEcGFya5oBJENoZERTVWhOTUc5blMwVkpRMEZuU1VSVE1IVkxOM2hSUlJBQqoBFBABKhAiDGdyYW5kZSBibHVmZigA,ru_phdesc:-XPlhQ6vr4k
I grew up in Iowa, but 22+ years as a Marine officer took me all over the world...what a RIDE! But the memory I will take to my grave is my first glimpse of Sedona from the Mongollon Rim as I drove in for the first time. The view of the Grand Canyon is breathtaking for it's scale, but hands down, the surprises around each corner in and around Sedona keep me going back, every chance I get. It's a bit over-developed now, IMO, but Sedona, right after a snow fall, the pristine white against Iron Oxide stone flowers with steam rising from Oak Creek still brings tears to my eyes.
I live in upstate New York within an hour of four breathtaking state parks. I feel most at peace in nature but haven't been able to be there lately because of an arthritic knee. In September I got it replaced and it's doing amazingly. Our state parks and recreation department is sponsoring a First Day Hike in many of our state parks next Saturday. I'll be going. I can't wait!
We find tremendous beauty here in Georgia. We are often simultaneously amazed, amused and ashamed by the steady stream of news that comes out of Georgia. Yet with all of the negative garbage and turmoil that's reported from our region, and you can believe it's true, simultaneously, immense beauty exists.
I take photographs as we hike, on a regular basis. If you slow down... there's much to discover here. Many parks, rivers, lakes, streams, hills, mountains, trees, including beautiful pines. The Spring is exceptional, with flowers filling the air with divine scents.
Atlanta is known for being potentially dangerous- here's what you need to know. Be cautious, travel with a buddy, but enjoy. There's world class live music every night here somewhere. Excellent cuisines and plays. A hub for international/national travel. A rich history.
Covid has slowed down our outings, so we're more grateful than ever, for all nature has to offer.
As you hear the news out of Georgia, be aware of how much beauty also exists here.
