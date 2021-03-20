I grew up in and around Chicago. I was accustomed to the tabletop-flat landscapes of the Midwest. After grad school, my first newspaper job was writing for the Beaver County Times, a 60,000-circulation daily in Western Pennsylvania just outside Pittsburgh.
I loved being there—the rolling hills, the rivers, the distant hum of trains cutting through the back hills and along the water’s edge, even the massive steel mills belching smoke and fire at night, harking back to the harsh but poetic days of the industrial revolution that built modern America. This was the 1980s: It was a tough time for local residents as many of the mills were closing and steel jobs were disappearing.
At first I wrote about the troubled economic times, but after a while most of my feature writing for the Sunday paper sought to buoy battered spirits. I especially remember riding in a truck with one of the last home-delivery milkmen and in a locomotive with the conductor of a freight train. I still remember how inspiring that place was for me—the physical environment, the resilient people, the history—and how much I relished learning about the life there.
We often focus here on the troubles our country, our democracy, is facing. (And we must.) But this week’s question seeks inspiration: Where do you find American beauty? Please tell about a place or a community or an experience that captures that positive feeling: Share a memory that can remind us why we love this country.
I remain grateful for each of you who choose to devote some of your time to the emergence of America, America.
Even in these tumultuous times it does us good to recall the beauty of America. Thanks, Steven, for the suggestion.
I've lived in or traveled to most parts of America, so I've seen a lot of beauty. Today though I will share a remembrance of the city of my birth, New York City. For some, New York is noisy, grimy and intimidating. Yes, it is those things, but the good and the remarkable also abound. I could cite thousands of examples of beauty found in New York City, but for now I focus on just one, riding on the Staten Island Ferry. For many years it cost just a nickel to ride it. Thus, it was a treat for all New Yorkers to witness the beauty of New York Harbor.
As the ferry pulled away from the pier, the majestic skyline of Lower Manhattan came into view. First, the Woolworth Building loomed, then the towers of the World Trade Center along with other newer skyscrapers. A powerful sight.
To the East, the three bridges linking Brooklyn to Manhattan, all marvels of engineering. The Brooklyn Bridge with its arches and wondrous design is especially appealing. And, what fun to walk across it.
To the West of the Harbor was the imposing and unique Statue of Liberty. Many New Yorkers had relatives who arrived in America, viewing the Statue as the first landmark of their new country. Every time I saw Lady Liberty I thought of my ancestors in the 19th century, arriving frightened and poor, yet (rightfully) full of hope. “Give me your tired, your poor…” An amazing and beautiful symbol of what America offered those who were brave enough to make the long journey.
Thus, for a mere five cents I was exposed to the glorious, uplifting beauty of New York City. I no longer live there, but the memories of that place never leave me.
Thanks for this memory. I lived in NYC for five years and always miss it.
This makes me want to move there!) Thank you for sharing.
The rolling hills of southeastern Pennsylvania, where the Brandywine Battlefield is located. Fields and pastures, are silently observed by Colonial-era houses built with local stone. The countryside is dotted with farms that produce horses meant for racing, steeplechasing, and fox chasing...all sports our Colonial-era ancestors would recognize and could enjoy with us, no explanation needed. Thinking about the hardships they endured in this area, not far from Valley Forge, is sobering, particularly while we are watching our Republic hang in the balance.
I grew up there and have many ancestors buried in those counties, all the way back before the Revolutionary War. It is these places who made me who I am today.
I hope you're able to come back soon! We've just discovered relatives buried at the Quaker meeting house adjacent to Valley Forge. Hoping to go back this summer to better see the grave stones and attend meeting.
Like you, Steven, I will highlight a locale in Pennsylvania, the place of my birth. It is a small town named Lewisburg situate along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. While it is a quintessentially beautiful area, I spotlight here the small local hospital known to everybody in the area - the Evangelical Community Hospital. While suffering from steadily worsening dementia, we had cared for my aging mother in the family farmhouse; she did not want to leave there. After four years and with the illness progressing toward its end, she was taken to "E-van" one cold day in January. That coldness was soon extinguished by the warmth which embraced us within. Taken immediately from the emergency room into the ICU, we soon met the most awesome staff, caring, dedicated and attentive to every need of our large family, though we were surely sometimes underfoot. Her primary ICU doctor was a black gentleman (I must be careful how I phrase this) with an extraordinarily foreign accent which evidenced that he was not a natural born American. His last name was so difficult to pronounce in English that the staff referred to him simply as Dr. "O". As my mom's executor, I would converse with this warm, wonderful doctor throughout a trying week. One day he pulled me aside and with a painfully empathetic expression, said to me, "Mr. Swartz, we can do some amazing things here, but we can not work miracles." I replied that I understood, thanked him, and several days later my mother flew away. So, ironically, I found beauty in this wonderful country of ours in a foreign doctor working in a wonderful hospital during the week of my mother's death. I still miss my mom.
Thank you for sharing this. I'm an ICU nurse and stories like yours are what keep me going. I try to be a little bit of light in what is most likely the most difficult time of people's lives.
Thank you, Nicholas, for reading my post and your reply. And thank you for "keeping going" (I am sorry about the "delete" confusion.)
American beauty is found outdoors in every community and in the space between communities. My preferred choice is to discover it on the seat of a bicycle and stopping to talk to those I meet along the way.
There are so many beautiful places and memories from which to choose. Can I pick only one?probably not. The first is a place called Montezuma’s Well just outside of Sedona, AZ. I visit any time in the area. Driving up, one can’t imagine why I’d send you there, driving through desert past a pit house to a small office and parking lot. You see, The Well is a State monument. Trust me. Take the path and follow it down. You’ll see Cliff dwellings facing the morning sun, and shockingly, a small pond with ducks and other water birds. The pond formed in the shell of a collapsed cave, fed by underground waters. It is home to species found nowhere else in the world. Follow the path around the side, and find the outlet feeding into a creek. Rest in the shade of the trees. Give thanks for the beauty that surrounds you.
The second spot is at the opposite end of our magnificent country. Travel to Portland, ME, visit the islands in Casco Bay and then drive North to a small town, Lovell. Get yourself a god trails map, and take the short hike up Mt. Sabbatus, through the woods and rocks. Again you’ll wonder where I’ve sent you. Trust me. Take the turn past the abandoned fire lookout, walk down to the mountain’s edge, and sit on a bench atop the mountain, looking out at a vista of the Maine Lakes District and the White Mountains. The trails are maintained by the local Land Trust. The spot is elegiac.
These are but two of the special places in our county well worth preserving for future generations. And just a small sample of beloved places that make our country beautiful.
Where do I find American beauty? Before becoming a nurse, I had the great idea to be a long haul truck driver. Needless to say, not the life for me. Driving coast to coast allowed me the opportunity to see many interesting places. They were just a fleeting glimpse though, as I was rolling through and never really stopped, except for areas I could take my truck and trailer. I eventually became an RN and decided that travel nursing was the way to go. Now I get paid to travel. I actually have time to live and enjoy this beautiful Country.
I have been to most states and seen so much beauty. It is difficult to only choose one. For me though, nothing is like hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, NC. I did live there for a decade. Standing on the mountain top, with nothing but nature and myself, was one way to clear my mind and focus on what was really important. American beauty is all around us. I need to work more on acknowledging that beauty and allowing myself time to enjoy it. No better time than right now to start!)
My fav place is Bloomington, Indiana. Uncle was geology prof. & family + grampa made the original overnight trek every Easter to visit family. Now it’s just a 10-12 drive. Being a University town it was small, quaint, but with all the necessities including Opera & a Long John Silvers. The “wild bush” across the street held some most peculiar bugs, like chiggers & ticks, that we were unfamiliar with, & terrified of. More excitement took us to Brown County. I really felt like I was in a foreign land but absolutely loved every minute of the happy times, Singing along to the “Bermashave” roadside signs.
Originally from indiana. Bloomington and Brown county where the spots. 😁 I'm a northerner more up by Chicago, but I always enjoyed those areas.
Please disregard my spelling. I get carried away sometimes and should really proof read better. Lol.
My fondest and most humbling are the many road trips to Mt. Saint Helens and viewing the re-growth and renewal following such devastation. There are many lessons to be learned where beauty and new life come from such darkness.
I find American beauty hiking in the hills of New Jersey.
The hills of New Jersey are beautiful ❤️
Perhaps the most beautiful place I've been in the US was Big Sur, in 1987. Soaking in the baths at Esalen, sipping coffee at Nepenthe restaurant overlooking the Pacific. Now it's so difficult to get there due to fires/rockslides/road closures I wonder if I'll ever have a chance to see it again. I hope I do.
I grew up in Los Angeles and went to college in upstate NY. American beauty is everywhere, we just have to look for it. But I find peace when I really need help by going to the ocean and listening there to the waves and the birds. It was there before me and will be there long after I'm gone and I find that helps me with perspective on my problems and that brings me peace and great beauty!
There is nothing like the ocean 🌊🌊🌊
I am a native Californian, and proud that my parents, who migrated from the East Coast after World War II to settle here, and seek the new opportunities that the aerospace and defense industries had to offer. The California coastline will always be my beacon of where home is. But a number of years ago, I had the chance to spend some time in the Chesapeake Bay area, where some of the towns and river outlets have arrested in time. Whether it be the colonial period, or Antebellum, Industrial Revolution or early 20th Century, I grew a new appreciation for what makes up this country, along with its people, cultures and impact the region had in making this country the most unique in the world. I hope, after the pandemic, I have a chance to see more of the Bay, my relatives that live there and learn more about the impact the region had on creating and maintaining America.
I grew up in Chicago and suburbs. Been in California for 50 years. I love California and the wild ocean and coast. After living near Lake Michigan, I couldn’t imagine being away from large bodies of water. The mountains, the hills, the ocean all together fill my soul with happiness.
Thanks for your well written newsletter.
I worked offline for the D&RGW Railroad at one point in my life, and the railroad would bring offline personnel to Colorado to ride the railroad all the way to Salt Lake City. The splendor of the Rocky Mountains, the Desert in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah, Salt Lake City with its extra wide streets, the Mormon Tabernacle and view of the Wasatch Mountains was fantastic. We were also taken to the Kennecott Copper mine, and at the time I saw it, the hole in the ground was 2 1/2 miles wide and 1/2 mile deep, and was the largest man made hole in the world. I was raised in the South, and had always heard how rude were the people from the North. I was stationed near New York City while in the military, and found the people in the North were just as friendly as they were in the South. It used to be how people felt about each other was a geographical thing, but now it seems it has become a thing of color - Red or Blue.
Salt Lake City, and Utah in general, is a wonderful place. I use to drive through there in my semi. Loved to stop and get lost in the beauty. I would really like to see that huge hole! That is immense!!
If you go to google earth or google maps and type "kennecott copper mine" in the search bar it will come up once you switch to the "Satellite View" - The mine itself is on the outskirts of Salt Lake City
Steve, are you familiar with the work of the poet Jack Gilbert, now deceased? His book ‘The Great Fires’ reflects on Pittsburgh a lot. He was best buds with Gerald Stern. Jack’s poetry, which I discovered in college, amazes me.
A beautiful reflection. Thanks for sharing it.
Thank you for sharing these memories, and continuing traditions. We are definitely in a time where sitting on the porch isn't how it was in the 80's, when I was growing up, or before. We lived on our porches.
I remember going to New Jersey the first time in my semi and I thought it was flat. I soon realized, that is not the case. I would go to Bridgeton, Newark, and Jersey City a lot. I honestly did not realize how beautiful it was. I returned many times just for vacations.
On a side note, in reference to pronunciation. My first time there, I kept missing my exit because the lady in the shipping department, on the phone, told me to take the Port Nork exit, well I couldn't find it... I kept routing off and going round and round, until she slowed it down for me. It was Port NEWARK, NOT nork, as I was hearing. Embarrassing to say the least. They had great laughs at that one. My Indiana brain. 😁 And a new truck driver. Glad I switched to nursing.
Let’s hope it stands for another 800 years 👍
I would love to visit this special place pone day.
Sounds amazing!
Thanks for this memory. I lived in NYC for five years and always miss it.
This makes me want to move there!) Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for sharing this. I'm an ICU nurse and stories like yours are what keep me going. I try to be a little bit of light in what is most likely the most difficult time of people's lives.
Thank you, Nicholas, for reading my post and your reply. And thank you for "keeping going" (I am sorry about the "delete" confusion.)
American beauty is found outdoors in every community and in the space between communities. My preferred choice is to discover it on the seat of a bicycle and stopping to talk to those I meet along the way.
There are so many beautiful places and memories from which to choose. Can I pick only one?probably not. The first is a place called Montezuma’s Well just outside of Sedona, AZ. I visit any time in the area. Driving up, one can’t imagine why I’d send you there, driving through desert past a pit house to a small office and parking lot. You see, The Well is a State monument. Trust me. Take the path and follow it down. You’ll see Cliff dwellings facing the morning sun, and shockingly, a small pond with ducks and other water birds. The pond formed in the shell of a collapsed cave, fed by underground waters. It is home to species found nowhere else in the world. Follow the path around the side, and find the outlet feeding into a creek. Rest in the shade of the trees. Give thanks for the beauty that surrounds you.
The second spot is at the opposite end of our magnificent country. Travel to Portland, ME, visit the islands in Casco Bay and then drive North to a small town, Lovell. Get yourself a god trails map, and take the short hike up Mt. Sabbatus, through the woods and rocks. Again you’ll wonder where I’ve sent you. Trust me. Take the turn past the abandoned fire lookout, walk down to the mountain’s edge, and sit on a bench atop the mountain, looking out at a vista of the Maine Lakes District and the White Mountains. The trails are maintained by the local Land Trust. The spot is elegiac.
These are but two of the special places in our county well worth preserving for future generations. And just a small sample of beloved places that make our country beautiful.
Where do I find American beauty? Before becoming a nurse, I had the great idea to be a long haul truck driver. Needless to say, not the life for me. Driving coast to coast allowed me the opportunity to see many interesting places. They were just a fleeting glimpse though, as I was rolling through and never really stopped, except for areas I could take my truck and trailer. I eventually became an RN and decided that travel nursing was the way to go. Now I get paid to travel. I actually have time to live and enjoy this beautiful Country.
I have been to most states and seen so much beauty. It is difficult to only choose one. For me though, nothing is like hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, NC. I did live there for a decade. Standing on the mountain top, with nothing but nature and myself, was one way to clear my mind and focus on what was really important. American beauty is all around us. I need to work more on acknowledging that beauty and allowing myself time to enjoy it. No better time than right now to start!)
My fav place is Bloomington, Indiana. Uncle was geology prof. & family + grampa made the original overnight trek every Easter to visit family. Now it’s just a 10-12 drive. Being a University town it was small, quaint, but with all the necessities including Opera & a Long John Silvers. The “wild bush” across the street held some most peculiar bugs, like chiggers & ticks, that we were unfamiliar with, & terrified of. More excitement took us to Brown County. I really felt like I was in a foreign land but absolutely loved every minute of the happy times, Singing along to the “Bermashave” roadside signs.
Originally from indiana. Bloomington and Brown county where the spots. 😁 I'm a northerner more up by Chicago, but I always enjoyed those areas.
Please disregard my spelling. I get carried away sometimes and should really proof read better. Lol.
My fondest and most humbling are the many road trips to Mt. Saint Helens and viewing the re-growth and renewal following such devastation. There are many lessons to be learned where beauty and new life come from such darkness.
I find American beauty hiking in the hills of New Jersey.
The hills of New Jersey are beautiful ❤️
Perhaps the most beautiful place I've been in the US was Big Sur, in 1987. Soaking in the baths at Esalen, sipping coffee at Nepenthe restaurant overlooking the Pacific. Now it's so difficult to get there due to fires/rockslides/road closures I wonder if I'll ever have a chance to see it again. I hope I do.
I grew up in Los Angeles and went to college in upstate NY. American beauty is everywhere, we just have to look for it. But I find peace when I really need help by going to the ocean and listening there to the waves and the birds. It was there before me and will be there long after I'm gone and I find that helps me with perspective on my problems and that brings me peace and great beauty!
There is nothing like the ocean 🌊🌊🌊
I am a native Californian, and proud that my parents, who migrated from the East Coast after World War II to settle here, and seek the new opportunities that the aerospace and defense industries had to offer. The California coastline will always be my beacon of where home is. But a number of years ago, I had the chance to spend some time in the Chesapeake Bay area, where some of the towns and river outlets have arrested in time. Whether it be the colonial period, or Antebellum, Industrial Revolution or early 20th Century, I grew a new appreciation for what makes up this country, along with its people, cultures and impact the region had in making this country the most unique in the world. I hope, after the pandemic, I have a chance to see more of the Bay, my relatives that live there and learn more about the impact the region had on creating and maintaining America.
I grew up in Chicago and suburbs. Been in California for 50 years. I love California and the wild ocean and coast. After living near Lake Michigan, I couldn’t imagine being away from large bodies of water. The mountains, the hills, the ocean all together fill my soul with happiness.
Thanks for your well written newsletter.
I worked offline for the D&RGW Railroad at one point in my life, and the railroad would bring offline personnel to Colorado to ride the railroad all the way to Salt Lake City. The splendor of the Rocky Mountains, the Desert in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah, Salt Lake City with its extra wide streets, the Mormon Tabernacle and view of the Wasatch Mountains was fantastic. We were also taken to the Kennecott Copper mine, and at the time I saw it, the hole in the ground was 2 1/2 miles wide and 1/2 mile deep, and was the largest man made hole in the world. I was raised in the South, and had always heard how rude were the people from the North. I was stationed near New York City while in the military, and found the people in the North were just as friendly as they were in the South. It used to be how people felt about each other was a geographical thing, but now it seems it has become a thing of color - Red or Blue.
Salt Lake City, and Utah in general, is a wonderful place. I use to drive through there in my semi. Loved to stop and get lost in the beauty. I would really like to see that huge hole! That is immense!!
If you go to google earth or google maps and type "kennecott copper mine" in the search bar it will come up once you switch to the "Satellite View" - The mine itself is on the outskirts of Salt Lake City
Steve, are you familiar with the work of the poet Jack Gilbert, now deceased? His book ‘The Great Fires’ reflects on Pittsburgh a lot. He was best buds with Gerald Stern. Jack’s poetry, which I discovered in college, amazes me.
A beautiful reflection. Thanks for sharing it.
Thank you for sharing these memories, and continuing traditions. We are definitely in a time where sitting on the porch isn't how it was in the 80's, when I was growing up, or before. We lived on our porches.
I remember going to New Jersey the first time in my semi and I thought it was flat. I soon realized, that is not the case. I would go to Bridgeton, Newark, and Jersey City a lot. I honestly did not realize how beautiful it was. I returned many times just for vacations.
On a side note, in reference to pronunciation. My first time there, I kept missing my exit because the lady in the shipping department, on the phone, told me to take the Port Nork exit, well I couldn't find it... I kept routing off and going round and round, until she slowed it down for me. It was Port NEWARK, NOT nork, as I was hearing. Embarrassing to say the least. They had great laughs at that one. My Indiana brain. 😁 And a new truck driver. Glad I switched to nursing.
Let’s hope it stands for another 800 years 👍
I would love to visit this special place pone day.
Sounds amazing!